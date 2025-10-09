Victoria Beckham's soft glam make up is series premiere perfection

It’s been a triumphant week for girly pop icon and fashion mogul Victoria Beckham. After closing Paris Fashion Week for the 5th consecutive season, this time with her spring/summer 2026 show, the wife of David Beckham then launched a pop-up shop in Selfridges, then attended the red carpet premiere of her brand new Netflix series, Victoria Beckham. In true Beckham family fashion, David and their children - Romeo, Cruz and Harper were in attendance, along with Cruz’s girlfriend, Jackie Apostel. Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz were not in attendance, with rumours of a family fallout still rife.

For her special occasion, Victoria stunned in her go-to all-white uniform. She opted for a classic midi-length pencil skirt, paired with a plunge-neck cream blouse and a perfectly tailored blazer slung over her shoulders. A pair of black peep-toe mules added an extra touch of evening glamour.

© Dave Benett/WireImage The Beckham family attended the World Premiere of "Victoria Beckham" at The Curzon Mayfair

On the beauty front, her look was the epitome of understated elegance, opting for a natural, glowy skin with a sun-kissed bronzed finish. Subtle, warm, earthy-toned eyeshadow and long yet natural, fluttery eyelashes added an extra touch of sophistication. In signature Victoria style, she finished off with a glossy nude lip. She complemented her effortlessly polished look with her hair left down with relaxed, loose waves.

Her entire beauty agenda was reflective of her minimalist yet refined personal style, and was the perfect look to bring natural glamour to any occasion - from the office to the red carpet.

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Victoria Beckham attends the 'Victoria Beckham' World Premiere

Post-series premiere, she shared an Instagram post with images of her family from the evening on the red carpet (which was actually an ultra-chic VB-approved mauve shade), with the caption: “I’m so proud of what we’ve built together and to be here with my family tonight. Thank you to the incredible people that worked so hard to make this happen. I love you all so much! X”

We don’t know about you, but this weekend our agenda will consist of junk food and binge-watching the British icon’s brand new series.