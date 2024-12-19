Jennifer Lopez's frosty manicure is a touching nod to Princess Diana

There are some beauty trends that just never go out of style. Case in point? On Wednesday night, Jennifer Lopez sported a chic frosted manicure at the premiere of her upcoming film, Unstoppable.

The actress' nails were painted a pearly white and finished with a glossy shine. The minimalist style, known for its delicate shimmer and soft metallic finish, is making a nostalgic comeback - but did you know the look was once a favourite of Princess Diana?

In the 1980s and early 1990s, the ever-chic and trendsetting Princess of Wales frequently sported a French manicure overlaid with a frosty ivory hue. This timeless nail trend perfectly complemented her elegant style. Her classic designs added a touch of glamour to all her polished looks, from royal engagements to her iconic appearances at charity events.

© Variety via Getty Images The star showed off her frosted manicure beloved by royals

Unlike today’s bold nail art, frosted manicures exude subtle sophistication, with shades like icy pinks, soft silvers, and icy whites taking centre stage.

JLo's sophisticated mani moment was created by A-list manicurist Tom Bachik. The expert nail artist posted an image of the On The Floor singer posing at the premiere with her stunning manicure on show. The caption read,: "Congratulations @jlo. You’re unstoppable. #nailsbytombachik."

© Variety via Getty Images Jennifer stunned in a blue suit at the 2024-2025 'Unstoppable' screening

If you're wondering how to replicate the Princess Di-approved design, you're in luck as Tom spilled the secrets with his 600,000 followers. First, he prepped the singers nails with his Tom Bachik X Tweezerman 'Nail Care Travel Set.' The collection includes a fingernail clipper, mini cuticle nipper, nail file and buffer. For the base coat, he used Mia Secret's Gelux Gel Nail Polish in the shade ‘white’. To get that enviable icy effect, Mia Secret's 'Frosty Top Gel' was swiped over each nail.

The frosted trend which Princess Diana adored reflects her ability to stay classic yet modern, marking her as a beauty and fashion icon whose influence continues to inspire even 20 years after her passing. Now, as frosted nails re-emerge on celebrities like JLo and high fashion runways, they offer a nostalgic emotional nod to her effortless elegance while fitting perfectly into today’s minimalist aesthetic.

Whether paired with a sleek evening gown or casual daywear, frosted manicures remain a symbol of understated luxury — just as Diana demonstarted.