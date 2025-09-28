Victoria Beckham says the peekaboo bra trend only works with a short crop haircut

In case you missed the memo: the peekaboo bra has become the hottest autumn 2025 fashion trend amongst the most stylish A-listers. However, when it comes to actually merging fashion and beauty, Victoria Beckham has always been at the forefront. Long before the current wave of lingerie as outwear started to gain popularity amongst the stars, Victoria delivered a masterclass in how to make it look ever so chic - but achieving this all really lies in the beauty details.

The year was 2001, and the former Spice Girl stepped out in a black sheer pinstripe shirt with a white bra ever so subtly peaking through. What made the look unforgettable wasn't just the bold flash of lingerie - it was the chestnut brown pixie cut she chose to pair with it.

© Getty Victoria Beckham is the Queen of creating a fashion and beauty dual trend moment

That haircut did all the heavy lifting. Sharp, boyish, and layered - it gave a pared-back balance to the flashy peekaboo bra moment. Instead of feeling overexposed, the short crop made the outfit, bringing a touch of polish. Fast-forward to autumn 2025, and it feels like the mother-of-four's early-2000s styling rule is more popular than ever.

© Redferns Victoria Beckham's chic peekaboo bra and crop hair combo in 2001

The peekaboo bra has become the season’s most in-demand trend. Kylie Jenner just stepped out in a lace nude jumpsuit with the lingerie detailing, whilst Margot Robbie put a fun spin on business casual with a structured blazer and black lace bra. The A-list are all reworking underwear as evening wear. But while the bras are daring, there’s a new unspoken beauty rule that’s rising alongside them: keep your hair cropped.

It makes sense. Short hair lets the bra take centre stage. A pixie cut, a bob grazing the jawline, or even a blunt crop - these hairstyles strip back the styling noise, sharpening the overall silhouette and giving the lingerie moment its rightful spotlight. Longer, flowing locks, by contrast, can overwhelm the look.

© GC Images Margot Robbie also leaned into the trend but opted for long flowing locks in New York City

Hair stylists across the UK are reporting a surge in requests for shorter crops. John Frieda’s Creative Stylist, Andreas Wilde told H! Fashion: "Short hairstyles aren't just chic; they offer more airflow and can be styled in a variety of ways." According to the expert anyone can sport the chic cut: "People often think the pixie cut is daunting due to its traditional sharp shape, however, you can really play around with it to suit your face. For example, by creating softer lines around the hairline, or leaving more hair around the ears it can be become much softer," he explained. Additionally, you can also alter the length of the fringe to emulate that desire oval-shape the pixie creates.

© Getty Images Victoria Beckham's choppy pixie cut took the look to a whole new level

As autumn 2025 leans further into bold fashion, it seems Victoria's styling has set the tone. The peekaboo bra may be the star of the season, but without the right beauty pairing, it risks falling flat. So, if you’re tempted to try the look, take a cue from Posh Spice herself: keep it short and let the bra do the talking.