Suki Waterhouse drips in gold with sheer bra and bronzed makeup look

Suki Waterhouse has entered her golden era - quite literally. The model and musician was papped strutting on the streets of New York, dripping in molten bronzed glam. From her makeup to her outfit, it was so bold and the perfect autumn look. Could this be the next popular shade of autumn 2025? Only time will tell. If we break down the look, the British star opted for a sultry yet cosy look. She wore an oversized honey fuzzy coat, paired with a sheer lace bodysuit and Gucci monogram tights. With the addition of a shimmery peekaboo bra moment, which is so popular amongst the stars right now.

But the real magic lies in her glam. Her makeup was a bronzy dream. It was almost like she’d been kissed by candlelight. Softly sculpted bronzed cheeks created that perfect autumn shadow, but it didn't look harsh, while her eyes carried that signature Suki boho glam: smoky yet effortless.

She added a sweep of golden glitter across her lids, which created a 'matchy-matchy' golden moment with her outfit. To tie the look together, the British It-girl had soft lashes and a nude gloss on her lips for a soft pop of colour.

As for her hair, Suki is the Queen of the '70s shag.' Her layered blonde locks were perfectly undone, which is the key to this look. Tom Warr, Blue Tit's Salon's Creative Director explained: "This long layered classic haircut is a nod to the shag but a lot more effortless. Still showcasing some shorter bang pieces, but a lot softer and more subtle than the shag with longer layers.” And with the rise of 'undone' beauty continuing to dominate, her shaggy layers are bound to inspire salon visits everywhere.

© Getty Images for Michael Kors Suki Waterhouse is known for her signature 70s shag hairdo

To finish, she completed the entire bronzed vibe with knee-high lace-up black boots that added a touch of rock star energy. It’s Suki Waterhouse after all, and she loves shifting between indie-girl and edgy. If you're looking for a matching moment this autumn, lean into the golden glow like this beauty muse. From sheer fabrics and fur to bronzed glam - there are so many ways to embrace the molten glow this season.