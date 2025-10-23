Selena Gomez makes a return to music with a bold hair transformation

Selena Gomez has been the fashion and beauty gift that keeps on giving this year. From her effortless bridal manicure inspiration filled with nudes, pinks and clear coats to her cherry red autumn looks that are simply to die for. ICYMI: she recently tied the knot with Benny Blanco in a gorgeous, star-studded ceremony. Now, she's serving autumn chic with a bold new hair transformation.

The Only Murders In The Building actress made a return to music today with the release of her new song, 'In the Dark'. On Instagram, she also shared a short clip of the music video and eagle-eyed fans spotted a brand new hairstyle. The American It-girl just debuted some bold bangs and a Parisian Bob. This is an elevated switch-up to her signature brunette look. She paired this bold new look with a black, long sleeve leotard and tights for a sultry vibe.

© @selenagomez Selena Gomez stuns with new bangs and bold PB bob

Whilst her bangs are short and choppy, her actual bob was soft and wavy. Elliot Bute, stylist at Hershesons Fitzrovia spoke to H! Fashion about the return of the bangs. He said: “In 2026, hair is making a statement. We’ll see sharp, structured cuts like bobs and strong bangs returning, but also a huge embrace of natural texture. It’s a balance of precision and freedom, some people want a sculpted, futuristic look, while others are leaning into soft, lived-in curls and air-dried finishes."

The Parisian Bob is also making a triumphant return. Belly from The Summer I Turned Pretty debuted this romantic style during the final episode of the hit show and soon after, a flurry of A-listers followed suit. The PB bob is chic, nonchalant, and irresistibly cool - the new evolution of the classic French bob. Melissa tells H! Fashion: "Cut to graze the jawline with soft, piecey texture, it strikes the perfect balance between sophistication and undone charm. With a subtle fringe or face-framing ends, this style flatters the bone structure best worn tousled, it’s the ultimate haircut for those who want to look effortlessly polished with minimal styling."

We're loving Selena's new look; it's sophisticated and so perfect for the colder season ahead.