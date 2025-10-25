Amal Clooney's jet-black gothic hair is the perfect switch-up for colder nights

There’s something about the arrival of autumn that makes glossy summer balayage feel a little out of place. As the cosy knitwear comes out and our lipstick shades get deeper, the urge to tap into a slightly moodier, darker energy becomes very real. Halloween is on the horizon and for a seasonal update we're looking towards style icon Amal Clooney's gothic hair transformation for a dose of inspo.

We’re used to seeing George Clooney's wife with her signature caramel-silk or brunette locks - which are always styled with the most perfect, tumbling curls. But once upon a time, she stepped out in a dramatically deeper brunette shade (almost ink-black in certain lights), styled with loose, flowing volume and a glossy finish. The result? Gothic siren energy. It's the kind of look that is perfect for a seasonal switch-up but also would slot seamlessly into today’s revival of gothic glam.

© Getty Images In recent years, Amal's caramel-silk brunette locks have become her signature

This inky, nearly-black shade deepened her features and dialled up her bone structure, giving her such a bold look that would also work well for the winter months. It’s the kind of shade that pairs beautifully with berry lips and nails. The result? Gothic siren energy. It's the kind of look that is also perfect for a Halloween switch-up but also would slot seamlessly into today’s revival of gothic glam.

© Getty Images Amal Clooney in 2019 embracing a deeper, moodier hair colour

If we look towards the famous It-girls of today like Jenna Ortega or Lady Gaga, they are bringing back this deeper glam aesthetic; from ghostly bases to dark smoky eyes, vampy lips and moody hair transformations. Also on the runways at London Fashion Week, at Harris Reed's SS26 show they embraced this exact vibe. There is nothing wrong with moving away from the clean girl aesthetic and embracing something bolder.

Harris Reed said: "This season, we wanted to make even more magic. Drawing inspiration from Film Noir, we explored and created anavant garde playing field of drama, blending punk rebellion with elevated beauty, with the eye as the focal point in both makeup looks that both featured the exaggerated and dramatic lashes that have become a true Sofia [Tilbury] and Harris staple. We really delved into how people play with eyeshadow, using this to craft a bold, cinematic eye. The makeup look feels gorgeous, gothic and rock and roll."

© Variety via Getty Images Jenna Ortega is the Queen of gothic glam © Harris Reed Gothic glam is also being embraced on the runway

If you’re flirting with a seasonal shade shift, Amal’s forgotten gothic era is your sign to go deeper, darker and glossier. Consider a rich brunette that borders on black, ask your stylist to keep shine high and undertones cool...