The Traitors: Claudia Winkleman's best knitwear moments and the winter style tips we’re stealing

There’s currently one small-screen TV show on everyone's watchlist at the moment, and if you have an alarm set at 9pm every Thursday, The Traitors will need no introduction.

Throughout the lies, deceit, challenges, round tables and a fake Welsh accent, one thing we know to be true is that Claudia Winkleman's on-screen knit wardrobe is 100% faithful.

Shot in an idyllic castle in the Scottish countryside where the average temperature floats around the eight-degree mark, Claudia’s stylist Sinead McKeefry has made it her mission to ensure the hosts presenting wardrobe is both cosy and cool.

From trending Fair Isle jumpers to racy red balloon sleeve knits and dramatic turtlenecks, Claudia’s knitwear wardrobe is a stylistic dream that we’re almost more obsessed with than we are with the actual show.

H! Fashion takes a look at the star's most iconic on-screen wardrobe pieces that are perfect for winter.

© @sineadmckeefry A Fair Isle moment with chunky boots Fair Isle jumpers are having a major moment this winter and Claudia's option from Japanese brand Kapital is proof of just that. Claudia styled her cosy companion with a set of chunky Dr. Marten's boots- which if you own a pair know how practical they are for the outdoors. Head of womenswear designer at FatFace, Jo Collins explains: “Fair Isle knitwear shines brightest in jumpers and vests, thanks to its intricate, colourful patterns. To let these detailed designs stand out, it's essential to balance them with neutral and understated layers.”

© @sineadmckeefry A touch of floral Another stylistic option on the rota for the new season was a dreamy camel-toned rose print knit from Barrie, which she paired with a set of brown trousers and leather boots from fashion favourite, The Row. A statement knit is always a good idea for the winter months as it acts as the main focus of the outfit, meaning whatever you pair with it will just work.

© @sineadmckeefry Layer, layer, layer Proving just how stylish a layering moment can be, Claudia's stylist dressed the 52-year-old in a forest green, cable-knit crewneck from James Purdey & Sons and styled it over a tie-neck blouse. Layering a knit over a blouse has forever been a fashion favourite as it adds depth and texture. As Claudia so effortlessly proved, having a blouse that's a little longer than your knit adds dimension.

© @sineadmckeefry Grey on Grey While out and about in the Scottish elements during Season Three, Claudia opted for a sleek chic grey-on-grey combo. Pairing an oversized crew neck and trench from Connolly, the host oozed high fashion fatale. Grey is a timeless colourway that suits everyone whos anyone, especially when in a luxury woollen texture.

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Llara Plaza Khaki Green It seems Claudia hasn't met a chunky knit she didn’t like and her khaki green jumper option which she styled with a coat, leggings and Wellington boots in the same hue is no exception. Colour blocking is perfect for when you can't quite be bothered to style an ensemble, just throw on pieces in the same colourway, add some accessories and you're good to go.

© @claudiawinkle A balloon sleeve and a pop of colour Last season Claudia’s wardrobe was just as stylish as the current, with one of the standouts being this balloon sleeve red knit. Jo Collins noted that: “The style perfectly combines 70’s charm with the dramatic silhouettes that have made a comeback in the past few years - like the return of flared and wide-leg trousers.” Bold colourways are great for days when the weather is dreary, especially when the rest of the outfit is more muted.