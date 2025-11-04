The aroma of Amal: All you need to know about her signature hair scent

When it comes to drenching ourselves in fragrance, many of us are guilty of spritzing perfume everywhere, even into our hair. I know I am. I often spray a little on my ends so the scent lasts longer. After all, hair holds onto fragrance remarkably well. But what we don’t often think about are the downsides of using perfumes made for skin on our strands. Amal Clooney, however, does – and this is exactly what her hair smells like.

With those luscious, long raven locks, it’s hardly surprising that Amal wouldn’t risk drying them out. Instead, she reaches for a hair perfume, a product crafted specifically for our tresses. Amal unveiled her secret scent during the 2025 Cannes Film Festival back in May. Celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos completed Amal’s voluminous, side-swept look, dubbed the "French Riviera Blowout", with a spritz of Parfums de Marly’s Delina Hair Perfume.

© Getty Images Amal Clooney wore Parfums de Marly’s Delina Hair Perfume to the Cannes Film Festival

The light mist can be sprayed directly onto the hair or onto a hairbrush. Delina is infused with a floral scent that has a heart of feminine rose and a base of cashmere wood essence. Tinged with tangy notes of lychee, rhubarb and bergamot and layered with white musk, it leaves a sensual trace to your strands. Housed in a sleek can, the mist features the brand’s signature baby-pink hue and is adorned with its silver horse emblem.

Standard perfumes designed for the skin typically contain high levels of alcohol, which strip the natural oils from your hair. This can result in your locks feeling dry and more prone to breakage. And it's not just our strands that may be affected, synthetic fragrance ingredients can also irritate the scalp and cause sensitivity.

© Parfums de Marly Parfums de Marly’s Delina Hair Perfume.

Investing in a hair perfume can also be a money-saving hack to wear a luxury scent for less, with a 75ml can of Parfums de Marly’s Delina Hair Perfume retailing at £70, compared to £270 for the same fragrance in eau de parfum form. Fragrance also tends to linger longer on your hair than on your skin, as the strands provide a more porous surface that absorbs scent molecules more effectively. Perfume on the hair evaporates more slowly since hair doesn’t generate heat the way skin does.

If you’re looking to channel your inner French Riviera bombshell like Amal and leave a sultry scented trail behind you, opting for a hair perfume as your fragrance of choice could be the perfect move.