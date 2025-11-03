Keira Knightley's jet-black bangs are the moody winter hair trend we didn’t see coming

If you’ve been pondering on the idea of going darker for winter, Keira Knightley might just convince you to take the plunge. After all, the British actress is known for her effortless beauty moments. Her glossy, jet-black bangs paired with sleek waves are the ultimate cool-girl contrast - moody yet still chic. As we head to even colder days, now is the perfect time for a new hue and a fresh new cut. This season, we're seeing a rise in popularity for many iterations of the bob and the '70s shag - but Kiera's look has reminded us not to overlook bold bangs.

© WireImage Keira Knightley has always been a classic British beauty muse.

While the Black Doves actress has experimented with many different hairstyles over the years, this noir moment feels particularly timeless. The soft fringe frames her face perfectly and highlights her signature sharp cheekbones. It’s giving off that French-girl vibe but with a rock n' roll twist.

© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Keira Knightley at the World Premiere of "King Arthur" in 2003 with her chic black bangs.

From glossy brunette makeovers to bold, near-black tones, everyone’s leaning into deeper tones this season. Keira was way ahead of the trends as experts predict that 2026 will be all about the deep-hued bangs. Elliot Bute, Stylist at Hershesons Fitzrovia, tells H! Fashion: "In 2026, hair is making a statement. We’ll see sharp, structured cuts like bobs and strong bangs returning, but also a huge embrace of natural texture. He continues: "Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega has made edgy fringes and dark, glossy cuts aspirational again. Clients are also showing pictures Jane Birkin and Brigitte Bardot."

© REPORTERS ASSOCIES Jane Birkin in 1960 with her iconic feathered bangs © Getty Jenna Ortega has brought back jet-black vampy bangs

If you're looking to replicate a fringe from the likes of hair icons like Jane or Brigitte, we have some certified tips from Grace Amelia, stylist at Hershesons Fitzrova. The expert recommends asking your stylist for “soft curtain bangs that blend into face framing layers, with a small amount of wispy eye grazing fringe through the centre.” The secret to pulling it off? Keep the texture soft and undone - think gentle waves or subtle volume through the crown to balance out the intensity of the colour.

Whether you’re set to book your next salon appointment or just collecting hair inspo for your mood board, consider this your sign: a jet-black fringe is winter 2025's most striking hair move.