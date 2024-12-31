Hailey Bieber’s frosted glitter eyeshadow is the perfect last minute look for New Year’s Eve

We can always count on Hailey Bieber to give us some last minute New Year's Eve beauty inspo.

The Rhode Skin founder has been the MVP this year when it comes to delivering makeup and nail trends - from cinnamon roll nails to sun-kissed espresso makeup. Hailey hasn't let us down in 2024, so if you're still struggling to put together a beauty look for the big night, get your notepads ready.

On Monday night, she posted a selfie to her Instagram story with some festive eyeshadow. Thankfully, she previously shared a tutorial of how to replicate this glistening eyeshadow look.

© @haileybieber Hailey shared a sparkly makeup look with her Instagram followers

In a detailed GRWM, the beauty muse shared an easy winter makeup tutorial that fully embraces the sparkly 'Ice Princess makeup' that is currently going viral on TikTok.

How to replicate Hailey Bieber's sparkly eyeshadow glam

In a video shared on her TikTok, Hailey appeared on camera with her base already done and of course, she had an effortless glow. It wouldn't be a Hailey Bieber-approved look without her signature dewy blush, hence the model applied two pink-toned shades of her viral Rhode Pocket Blush. If our estimations are correct, she swiped the shades Sleepy Girl and Piggy over her cheekbones, then blended them in with a angled brush to get a natural flush.

Next, she effortlessly coated her eyelids in a shimmery sheer powder which was easily the standout of the look and the perfect glam for New Year's Eve. But how did she achieve such pigmented glitter eyeshadow?

To get this enviable shine, the American It-girl used one of the most underrated products from Fenty Beauty - The Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil. This one-of-a-kind diamond-dusted highlighter applies like a 3D glittering veil, delivering pure, show-stopping sparkle all over the face and body.

This sparkling topper is currently going viral on TikTok as we lean into shimmer this winter. Beauty creators are putting Rhianna's multi-use product on their cheeks, body and some are even dusting the shimmer on their hair for some extra sparkle.

For her lips, beauty founder Hailey used what appears to be an upcoming Rhode lip pencil. The star has teased the release of this lip product in a warm brown shade for weeks, giving us glimpses of her and her friends using it before applying lipgloss.

Finally, to create an ombre lip look, Hailey used her ring ringer to smudge the lip liner before adding a bit more of the pink blush onto the centre of her lips - et voilà!

If you're looking for a NYE beauty moment that will stop people in their tracks - look no further than Hailey Bieber for inspo.