Hailey Bieber makes major Rhode announcement for UK-based beauty fans

It was a joyful day when Hailey Bieber announced that products from her skincare brand Rhode would be available for UK shipping, almost a year after launching the label in 2022.

But after learning that shipping for orders under £95 costs £7, and express shipping costs a whopping £24, the enthusiasm may have been shortlived for some beauty fans.

This Saturday is your chance to shop a Peptide Lip Tint in person, as Hailey and Rhode just announced that the next rhode pop-up will be in the English capital tomorrow.

© Instagram /@rhode

Following on from stints in Miami and Los Angeles, Hailey reposted a series of images from Rhode's Instagram stories which read: "Hi London, we have a surprise." On the website the brand explained: "The rhode booth is coming to London with our limited edition summer Peptide Lip Tints."

Tomorrow, Saturday 27th July from 11am-7pm, the rhode booth will be situated on the corner of Chiltern St and Blandford St, W1U 7JA.

© Instagram /@rhode A map of the booth location

If this news will have you on the tube to Bond Street tomorrow (or Baker Street if you need to come via the Metropolitan, Hammersmith & City or Bakerloo line) as soon as you wake up, Rhode advises people: "Entry is first come, first serve and we have limited quantities available. Wait times may be long, so don’t forget to wear SPF to protect your skin and bring water and an umbrella to stay cool."

The brand posted a video of Hailey herself using one of the new summer Peptide Lip Tins with the caption "the rhode is coming to London with our limited edition summer peptide lip tints, we can't wait to see you <3".

© Instagram /@rhode Hailey using a Peptide Lip Tin available in London tomorrow

Whether Hailey will make an appearance herself or not is questionable considering she's heavily pregnant, but we all know she's a fan of Chiltern Firehouse (she celebrated the UK launch of Rhode there last year), so perhaps she'll come for a jaunt down memory lane.

There's only one way to find out...