Hailey Bieber's latest hair transformation proves she's back in her bob era

When does Hailey Bieber not influence us? The answer is never. The Rhode beauty founder and wife to Justin Bieber is making us all want to book a trip to the salon after debuting her new bob on socials.

Far from looking like Lord Farquaad (not that there's anything wrong with his look), Hailey proves once again that short hair is THE look for spring/summer 2024. So, ditch your extensions and free yourself of overly complicated, arm-aching blow dries and ask your hairstylist for a few inches off this season.

© @haileybieber Hailey's making a case for the chin-skimming bob

Posting a story on her Instagram yesterday, Hailey showed off her new haircut - a chin-length bob in her trademark warm bronde hue. Covered in a cute cascading cherry filter, we're calling it now, this is the hairstyle of the season.

Cast your minds back. It was only February when Beyonce's 'Texas hair' trend was the 'it' girl style but, Hail's is a reminder that bigger isn't always better. In the approaching summer heat, there's nothing less appealing than a sweat-inducing blow-dry, waist length extensions and a lacquering of hairspray to keep things in place.

© @haileybieber Hailey lived her best life in summer 2023

During the summer, keeping cool is key and a bob is the easiest hairstyle of the season. The cut works best for those with hair that’s naturally quite fine and straight, although hair with more natural body will find it easier to get that voluminous finish. Those with coarser or with more density to their hair may need to smooth our kinks with a hot tool but we're very much in favour of embracing your natural texture.

When it comes to styling a bob, you'll find that heat can be kept to a minimum. The key to a truly enviable chin-skimming bob is all in the shine. Maintaining hair health and incorporating good quality products into your hair wash routine will ensure hair and scalp are prepped and kept fresh and lightweight. Failing that, a decent shine spray will see you through.