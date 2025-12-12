Gwyneth Paltrow's subtle shift towards natural silvering hair is the ultimate power statement

There is something so elegant about the way Gwyneth Paltrow is embracing her natural silvering. No dramatic statement - just a soft, seamless transition woven throughout her signature blonde locks. The American actress has recently been spotted out and about ahead of the start of awards season, and her gorgeous hair has been the main topic of the beauty conversation. Instead of covering each grey strand, she's letting this cool hue exist alongside her blonde hair, and we're obsessed.

From Jennifer Aniston to Salma Hayek, the A-list celebs are setting a new beauty standard, proving grey hair is just as fabulous as any other colour. They’re encouraging everyone to embrace their natural hues instead of hiding behind them as they age. Why not follow their lead?

© Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow's natural approach to greying is so chic

Expert hair colourists have also spoken, and there seems to be a demand for 'quiet silvering' or 'grown-in-greys' in UK salons. Siobhan Haug co-owner at Haug London Salon and former British Colour Technician of the Year previously told H! Fashion that this would become a growing trend. She said: "Griege refers to a graceful blend of grey, beige, and silver that eases the transition from colour to natural white."

According to the expert, the shade really suits clients with significant silver tones who want softness without stark regrowth. She advises: "In the salon the key is requesting a translucent grey, blending in soft highlights to balance regrowth. As for upkeep, it's minimal all you need to use is silver or purple shampoo weekly."

But of you still want to keep your blonde base like Gwyneth, 'grey blonde' is also on the rise. Elliot Bute, hairstylist at Hershesons Fitzrovia told H! Fashion: "There is definitely a higher demand for honey-gold blondes this year, but I see a trend emerging towards natural dark bases that lift to a warm blonde while using a lot of ash tones to reduce the warmth." He added: "This approach allows the colour to appear blonde rather than platinum, with an undertone that is almost flat or grey.”

© Getty Images Jennifer Aniston has also embraced the quiet silver trend recent months

As for how to achieve this stunning shade, the process is all rooted in a few simple steps which are best to do in salon. He explains: “To achieve the colour grey-blonde, I would recommend starting with a 3D scalp bleach on a dark brunette. This will lift the hair to a warm blonde."

After that, he explained that you need to tone the colour down to a more natural grey blonde using a root melt technique for added depth. This will make the look more natural and lived-in.He added: "If the starting point is a natural blonde, I suggest opting for a blended balayage without a money piece and with minimal visible stripes."

This winter and beyond, follow the most powerful women of the moment and embrace your greys.