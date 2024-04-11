Rita Ora just matched her make up to her dazzling mini dress

Trust Rita Ora to deliver us a bang-on-trend look. Pairing her makeup with her glamorous mini dress, the singer is making sure 'matchy-matchy' is the aesthetic to turn to this spring.

The Praising You singer is gearing up for her first Disney role in her new movie Descendants: The Rise of Red and fittingly, pops of red have been a huge fashion trend this season but now... It's all about blue.

© @ritaora Rita behind the scenes at The Masked Singer

On her latest Instagram post Rita, ever the fashion muse, was seen behind the scenes of The Masked Singer and showed off a few snaps of her matching baby blue eyeshadow with a thigh-skimming, jewel-encrusted babydoll dress.

The stylistic fashion mogul is always switching up her look. From dinosaur spikes with her backless Primark dress to her androgynous slick back hairstyle, Rita proves over and over again that she's fashion goals. Recently she was seen wearing a graphic tee but, we love to see the 33-year-old bringing some fun and colour to her look while at work.

© @ritaora Rita has legs for days

Matching your makeup to your outfit might seem a bit old-fashioned, a bit 1950s. But just like Jennifer Lopez, who was recently spotted in a pair of blue boots to match her blue handbag, we are predicting this (and pops of blue) to be the standout trend of spring.

The key to looking chic, not outdated? Embrace the matchy-matchy-ness of it. Go all in and wear your outfit with purpose and pride. Whether you match everything, including your makeup, or just your shoes and bag, confidence can make or break an outfit. Fashion should be fun but if the concept of a fully matching set is too daunting, start slowly and try matching accents. Pairing your socks to your bag for example, or your belt to your jewellery is often a good place to start and gives a nod to the trend without feeling too much.