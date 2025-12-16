Kylie Jenner puts a festive spin on naked dressing in plunging red latex dress - and we're obsessed

Oh, to be a part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan at Christmas. The family are known for taking their holiday celebrations very seriously, and adding a big dose of glamour to proceedings at the close of every year.

The youngest sibling in the set - Kylie Jenner - is no exception and took to Instagram to share a series of snaps where she looked absolutely incredible - and very festive!

© @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner in red latex

The makeup mogul - and girlfriend of Timothée Chalamet - opted for red latex for a seriously sexy spin on party dressing.

The star opted for a deceptively simple silhouette - a column of molten red - with a daring open back. Latex, with its unmistakable sheen, bounces back light like polished lacquer.

The result? Why, you're a walking exclamation point when you don the daring fabric. Consider us officially inspired for the festive season ahead.

© @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner looking sensational

In the sizzling snaps, Kylie also showed off some tooth jewellery, a Gen Z favourite, and cuddled up to a seriously cute cat.

"At this point in time, we shouldn't be the slightest bit shocked when Kylie Jenner steps out in something seriously daring, but here we are" says H! Fashion's Style Editor Orion Scott.

"In light of her recent reinvention of her iconic 2016 King Kylie era, fans jaws have been on the floor."

A brief history of latex in fashion

Latex didn't begin its life in fashion ateliers. Originally derived from natural rubber, latex was first and foremost an industrial fabric - used for waterproofing, medical gloves and the like.

Its journey into fashion began on the fringes, embraced by fetish and subcultural communities in the mid-20th century, where its second-skin quality and high shine symbolised rebellion and sexiness all bundled up together.

© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Thierry Mugler AW 1996

By the 90s, designers such as Thierry Mugler and Jean Paul Gaultier began pulling latex into the high fashion conversation, reframing it as sculptural, futuristic and unapologetically glamorous.

Mugler, in particular, treated latex like armour - empowering, sharp and other worldly. These days, latex has shed its niche status and entered the mainstream.

This isn't the first time Kylie has worn the tantalising texture. Earlier this year, she sported a seriously tiny cut-out latex dress, and a very cute Barbie-inspired hot pink latex co-ord.

The seriously sexy fit comes at the tail end of a year that has embraced naked dressing with open arms. Tania Leslau, H! Fashion's Fashion Features Editor - who recently rounded up all the naked dresses we've spotted this year and totalled over 80 - says: "Flick back through the fashion history books, and you'll find that designers such as Alexander McQueen, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Tom Ford all incorporated elements of nudity into their collections - creating a mix of shock and sensuality while pushing the boundaries of the fashion industry."

"Fast forward to today and independent brands such as Nensi Dojaka, Molly Goddard and Yuhan Wang have championed see-through looks in recent seasons, using whimsical textures such as lace and tulle to create an elegant take on transparent garments."

Kylie - fittingly - simply captioned her snaps: "Sleigh." And we quite agree.