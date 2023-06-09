WIN: A bespoke beauty experience for you and TWO friends with Code8

We’ve teamed up with Code8 to offer one lucky Hello! Fashion Newsletter subscriber the chance to WIN a bespoke beauty experience for you and two friends.

London-born luxury beauty brand Code8 is dedicated to allowing you to perfect a low-key but beautifully polished aesthetic. Unlike other beauty brands founded in the last 5 years, Sophia Chikovani is neither a celebrity nor a Makeup Artist. She is an entrepreneur, mother of 3, lover of the arts, travel, fine food and, most recently, the founder of Code8. The brand is her response to the overwhelming world of beauty, and she made it her mission to launch a range of high-performance makeup essentials that prioritised practicality, placing an emphasis on how each one feels on the skin and insisting the full range performed under real-life circumstances. Sophia’s promise is simple - if you are looking for makeup essentials that are multi-tasking, compact and work in harmony with your skincare, these are the products your routine is missing. Welcome to Code8 – Beauty, Simplified.

This no-frills approach has attracted a number of notable names, including Global Brand Ambassador, Alexa Chung, “I enjoy a simplified, uncomplicated approach to make up. I have always felt more comfortable enhancing what I have rather than using the magic of application to morph me into someone I’m not. Code8 provides everything I need to feel beautiful without the fuss of a complex routine. Their ethos is relaxed but luxurious, just like me!”

(Details on how to enter below.)

Alexa Chung x Code8

What you will win:

- A Bespoke lipstick bar experience for three people

Inspired by Sophia's childhood memories of watching her artist aunt blend lipsticks to achieve the perfect shade, Code8 offers cutting-edge lipstick making technology, housed within their London flagship store based in the Burlington Arcade, Mayfair. Over the course of 45 minutes, a dedicated Colour Maestro will guide your discovery of your unique shade profile aligned to your skin, hair and eye tone harmonies, colour preferences and moods. The winner will be able to book an appointment (and bring two pals) to create their own bespoke lipstick shade under the expert guidance of the Code8 Colour Maestros. The mesmerising process takes rich pigments and turns them into your ideal lipstick, from a fiery red to the perfect nude or even the re-creation of a discontinued favourite.

- The Radiate Beauty Balm for three people

The winner and their two chosen friends will go home with Code8's cult Radiate Beauty Balm. Aside from the fact that beauty editors and MUA's unanimously rave about this product for its luminosity and instant hydration properties, you can use it in three different ways: on its own for an all-over glow with a hint of coverage, under your foundation as a primer for a radiant canvas or mixed into your foundation to enhance your usual coverage with a dewy finish.

- The Jaipur Marbles Eyeshadow Palette for three people

You and your two friends will also take home the Code8's signature Jaipur Marbles Eyeshadow Palette, the first eyeshadow palette ever created using revolutionary Knead Technology, for a highly pigmented formula and long-lasting colour. Code8's luxury palettes have been created in a compact-size format ideal for travelling, with silky textures that won't fade. The result is vibrant colour pay off from the first brush stroke and a rich velvety look in a combination of matte and shimmery powders.

How to enter:

Entries will close on Thursday June 30th at 23:59 and the winner will be selected at random from our Newsletter subscriber list, the person must be subscribed to our Newsletter and follow us on Instagram in order to win.

(*You must be UK based and over the age of 18 to enter. This giveaway is in no way affiliated, sponsored or administered by Instagram. The sunglasses cannot be exchanged for monetary value. For full terms and conditions, please refer to hellofashion.com/terms)

