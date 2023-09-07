We’ve teamed up with Soho Skin to offer one lucky Hello! Fashion Newsletter subscriber the chance to win products from the brand. The winner will receive one of each Soho Skin product, which is valued at £658. The items will be sent directly to the recipient's address.

Each of the Soho Skin products focuses on the core pillars of healthy skin: radiance, even skin tone and hydration, while reversing the effects of stress and fatigue on our skin. Inspired by Soho House’s global membership community, the hyper-functional formulas have been developed to remove complicated steps and create a simple, effective routine that meets the demands of modern lifestyles.

To make things even more exciting, Soho Skin has just introduced a brand new product which the winner will also receive. The Soho Skin Face Oil, is a nutrient-packed, nourishing oil that stimulates collagen and improves skin health.

Containing squalene, oat kernel and raspberry seed oils, it’s packed full of omegas and skin-defending antioxidants to protect skin from daily aggressors, while essential fatty acids and lupinus albus seed extract maintain healthy cell membranes and boost collagen production. Created for all skin types, the £60 product feels lightweight whilst still feeding skin all the good stuff, leaving it firm, plump, hydrated and smooth.

Soho Skin's new oil is a must-have

“The Soho Skin Face Oil is amazing because it absorbs quickly and is nourishing and reparative without feeling heavy or greasy,” explains Soho Skin’s Education Manager Nathan Moore, “ Not only does it provide immediate skin-softening and glow-boosting benefits, but studies suggest that ingredients like lupine seed extract and pistacia lentiscus gum support the synthesis of structural proteins, like collagen, making it a great option for longer-term skin health support too.”

What you will win:

A skin care bundle worth £658 from Soho Skin, which will be sent to your preferred address.*

Entries will close on September 30th at 23:59 and the winner will be selected from our Newsletter subscriber list, the person must be subscribed to our Newsletter in order to win.

(*You must be UK based and over the age of 18 to enter. For full terms and conditions, please refer to hellofashion.com/terms)