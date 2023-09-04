Hello! Fashion Guest List: The best parties throughout the month of September

The summer is drawing to a close, but the season's partygoers are still living it up and showing zero signs of stopping.

Lavish décor, world-class entertainment and star-studded guest lists – what could be a better, more indulgent antidote to those pesky back-to-school vibes?

Socialites, A-listers and VIPs are gearing up for a truly extravagant September, and Venice Film Festival is the first major checkpoint.

Here's who made it on the guest list of this month's swankiest soirees...

Venice Film Festival's amfAR gala

Featuring special performances by Rita Ora and Leona Lewis, Venice Film Festival's amfAR was the gala of the moment. Held in 'The Floating City', the exuberant ball was held in honour of Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay. Dedicated to raising "vital funds for research" and increasing "much-needed visibility for the fight against HIV/AIDS", the gala welcomed the likes of A-lister Kate Beckinsale, actress Bella Thorne, model and Hello! Fashion cover star Hana Cross for a luxurious evening consisting of a black-tie seated dinner and a live auction of contemporary artworks.

© Getty Kate Beckinsale opted for a stunning gold sheer showstopper

© Getty Rita Ora brought a sense of drama to the prestigious annual event