Hello! Fashion Guest List: the most exclusive parties in London in April 2024
Hello! Fashion Guest List: the most exclusive parties in London in April

From Poppy Delevigne to Marisa Abela, see who attended the chicest soirées in London this month...

2 minutes ago
Poppy Delevingne attends a dinner to celebrate SÃ©zane's New Editions collection at The Old Sessions House on April 2, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for SÃ©zane)
Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
April showers, be gone. Absolutely nothing is raining on the parade of London's social scene this month.

The coolest faces in the capital have recovered from their Easter chocolate comas and put their best fashion feet forward for yet another fun-fuelled month of VIP events.

From Sézane's London soirée to the Back to Black after party, here's where the A-list danced and dined the night away...

Back to Black: The After Party

Stars of the hotly-anticipated Amy Winehouse biopic stepped off the red carpet and changed into their party pants for the premiere after party at 100 Wardour Street in Soho. Star of the show Marisa Abela stunned in a decadent red mini dress from The Vampire's Wife, director Sam Taylor-Johnson and her husband, Angus Thongs and Perfect Snogging actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson matched in leather black looks, and model Laura Bailey opted for a sheer Chanel slip dress.

Marisa Abela seen attending the world premiere of "Back To Black" after party on April 08, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer
Marisa Abela
Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson seen attending the world premiere of "Back To Black" after party on April 08, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer
Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Laura Bailey seen attending the world premiere of "Back To Black" after party on April 08, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palme
Laura Bailey

Sézane's VIP Launch Dinner

On April 2, French cool-girl label Sézane held a dinner with VIP attendees to celebrate its latest Editions collection, at the historic Old Sessions House in Clerkenwell - the 18th-century building that is now the home of a private members' club. London's It-girl scene gathered in their quintessentially, effortlessly glam attire including Hello! Fashion contributor Amelia Windsor, Betty Bachz and Poppy Delevingne.

Poppy Delevingne attends a dinner to celebrate SÃ©zane's New Editions collection at The Old Sessions House on April 2, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for SÃ©zane)© Dave Benett
Poppy Delevingne
Lady Amelia Windsor © Dave Benett
Lady Amelia Windsor
Betty Bachz © Dave Benett
Betty Bachz

 Launch Of Mimosa Riviera Cuisine London At The Langham

Côte d'Azur in central London? Yes please. On April 3, VIPs celebrated London becoming the first international outpost of The Langham Hotel group's Mimosa restaurant -  designed to give a sense of nature, pleasure, and French Riviera sun to diners. 

Taking place inside the newly designed private dining room, the intimate event was attended by the capital's coolest socialites and tastemakers.

Twiggy Jalloh © Dave Benett
Twiggy Jalloh
Lady Martha Sitwell © Dave Benett
Lady Martha Sitwell
Zoe Zimmer © Dave Benett
Zoe Zimmer

