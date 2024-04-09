Hello! Fashion Guest List: the most exclusive parties in London in April

April showers, be gone. Absolutely nothing is raining on the parade of London's social scene this month.

The coolest faces in the capital have recovered from their Easter chocolate comas and put their best fashion feet forward for yet another fun-fuelled month of VIP events.

From Sézane's London soirée to the Back to Black after party, here's where the A-list danced and dined the night away...

MORE: Hello! Fashion Guest List: The most exclusive parties in London in March

RELATED: Hello! Fashion Guest List: The most exclusive parties in London this February

Back to Black: The After Party

Stars of the hotly-anticipated Amy Winehouse biopic stepped off the red carpet and changed into their party pants for the premiere after party at 100 Wardour Street in Soho. Star of the show Marisa Abela stunned in a decadent red mini dress from The Vampire's Wife, director Sam Taylor-Johnson and her husband, Angus Thongs and Perfect Snogging actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson matched in leather black looks, and model Laura Bailey opted for a sheer Chanel slip dress.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Marisa Abela

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palme Laura Bailey

MORE: Marisa Abela's best style moments

Sézane's VIP Launch Dinner



On April 2, French cool-girl label Sézane held a dinner with VIP attendees to celebrate its latest Editions collection, at the historic Old Sessions House in Clerkenwell - the 18th-century building that is now the home of a private members' club. London's It-girl scene gathered in their quintessentially, effortlessly glam attire including Hello! Fashion contributor Amelia Windsor, Betty Bachz and Poppy Delevingne.

© Dave Benett Poppy Delevingne

© Dave Benett Lady Amelia Windsor

© Dave Benett Betty Bachz

Launch Of Mimosa Riviera Cuisine London At The Langham

Côte d'Azur in central London? Yes please. On April 3, VIPs celebrated London becoming the first international outpost of The Langham Hotel group's Mimosa restaurant - designed to give a sense of nature, pleasure, and French Riviera sun to diners.

Taking place inside the newly designed private dining room, the intimate event was attended by the capital's coolest socialites and tastemakers.

© Dave Benett Twiggy Jalloh

© Dave Benett Lady Martha Sitwell