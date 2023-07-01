How Princess Diana's style still has an impact in 2023 according to 6 fashion insiders

The mark that Princess Diana left on the fashion world is boundless. Arguably, she's the most influence style muse in fashion history, and still, 25 years after her death, her distinguishable sartorial agenda is still being used as inspiration for the whole industry.

The most recent example? This week, when designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, showcased his Fall/Winter 2024 show at the Château de Versailles and explained the whole collection was inspired by Lady Di, "Jacquemus' latest collection was all based on references from her most iconic style moments, such as the sapphire and pearl triple strand necklace that she wore with her revenge dress," explains Hello! Fashion's digital editor Natalie Salmon.

MORE: 10 iconic Princess Diana street style moments

RELATED: Jacquemus just sent Kendall Jenner down the runway in an iconic Princess Diana-inspired trend

© Anwar Hussein Diana, Princess of Wales, wore her famous black "revenge dress" commissioned from Christina Stambolian, to attend the Vanity Fair party at the Serpentine Gallery on November 20, 1994

Alongside the 80s silhouettes, like the puffed sleeves that the designer said, “will become a signature of Jacquemus," Kendall Jenner walked the runway in a look that combined two of Diana's most iconic fashion moments.

© Pascal Le Segretain Kendall Jenner walks the runway during "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show

Off the runway and on to street style, you only have to glance at what the It-girls of 2023 are wearing on their days off to see how Diana's personal laid back style has been injected into it. Sweatshirts over cycling shorts, straight leg trousers loosely tucked into boots, and varsity jackets. Alongside influencing the models of the moment like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski, Di's sartorial power is also proven to be popular with the next generation. The hashtag #princessdianastyle has over 61 million views on TikTok - the platform predominantly used by Gen Z's.

© Getty Diana (left), Hailey Bieber (middle) and Sonia Lyson (right)

In an interview with ITN, Diana once said, "fashion isn't my 'big thing' at all. Obviously if I'm helping the fashion industry and the British side of things, well that's marvellous. But I never try to do that". An ironic viewpoint considering her stratospheric influence around the world, not just on her home turf.

We spoke to six fashion experts about their thoughts on how Lady Di's style code still influences the sartorial agenda in 2023:

Alice Manners

© Instagram Alice Manners

"Princess Diana's style influence stretched into every part of our lives - from her classic 90s gym looks to her highland outfitting and of course her timeless, classic occasion-wear style prowess. She was and still is on many moodboard references for photoshoots and personal styling clients."

© Getty Diana, Princess of Wales attending the Ascot race meeting in England, wearing a black and white spotted dress by Victor Edelstein and a Philip Somerville hat, in 1988

"She was effortlessly bold in her eveningwear choices and I think this made everyone who followed her so proud and in awe, to be bold on the stage she found herself on was brave and fierce and represented that part of everyone woman that we wish we had within us. For me, she is my go to when looking for inspiration for things such as Royal Ascot, Wimbledon and weddings. Although, I have to admit that there have been many a time I have tried to recreate her classic off duty look of vintage jeans, loafers and that oversized shirt." - @mannersalice

Vanessa Blair

"I've always loved 80's and 90's fashion, and Princess Diana has always been exceptionally influential with her wardrobe."

© Tim Graham Diana, Princess Of Wales At Guards Polo Club. The Princess was Casually Dressed In A Sweatshirt With The British Lung Foundation Logo On The Front, Jeans, Boots And A Baseball Cap.

"I love the big boxy blazer with the shoulder pads paired with the casual cap and sweatshirt, and finished off with some brown boots, I also adore the look she wore to the polo in 1988. A true icon." - @vanessaroseblair

Georgie Gray

© Instagram Georgie Gray

"Diana wrote her own fashion rules. Wherever Diana went trends followed, with her effortless looks and attention to detail, Diana always looked put together whatever the occasion, whether it be a yacht trip around Europe or centre court at Wimbledon, running errands or attending a royal service Diana would be turning heads."

© Anwar Hussein Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a patterned bikini and holding a matching sarong, stands on board a yacht, whilst on holiday on August 16, 1988 in Majorca, Spain.

"A classic and feminine look with timeless elegance and a signature aesthetic, Her style today has a legacy and Her influence was transforming royal fashion into everyday looks. Her poise, elegance and affection guided and inspired me with creating my unique style and having the confidence to create looks that would would live on forever." - @georgiegraystyle

Laura Weatherburn

© Instagram Laura Weatherburn

"Princess Diana cultivated a contemporary wardrobe that always honoured protocol, but still reflected her personal style. She defined the 80's in her bold-shouldered Jasper Conran suits and then the 90's in her sleek Versace shift dresses."

© Tim Graham Diana, Princess Of Wales, Arriving In Argentina. The Princess Is Wearing A White Sleeveless Shift Dress Designed By Fashon Designer Versace And Carrying A Black Christian Dior Handbag.

"Designers are continually referencing her style within their collections, most recently at Jacquemus, where we saw puff tops and leotards paired with crystallised chokers. It’s quite incredible that the ‘Diana effect’ seems to be gaining even more momentum in the fashionsphere, whether that’s stealth wealth, ‘Quiet Luxury’ or Gen-Z approved sportswear, and I can’t see it slowing down any time soon. That's the true marker of a style legacy." - @lauraweatherburn

Olivia Buckingham

© Instagram Olivia Buckingham

"Princess Diana’s style was fearless when it came to her fashion choices.Her statement looks whilst looking effortless embodies the word of empowerment."

© Getty Images Princess Diana wearing backless dress with a pink skirt

"Whether she was attending a high profile black tie event or dressing off duty both were just as influential and impactful as each other.” - @oliviabuckingham

Natalie Salmon

© Instagram Instagram @nataliesalmon

"To this day, Princess Diana is so clearly a huge point of inspiration for designers. She's an absolute icon."

© Getty Images This clashing red and pink Catherine Walker look was one of Princess Diana's most famous outfits.

"And I think the fact that celebrities, such as Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski continue to look back at Diana as a point of inspiration, proves her longevity. It also shoes how much of a fashion muse she was and why she is so rightly remembered today." - @nataliesalmon