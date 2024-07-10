H Fashion Guest List: The most exclusive London parties in July 2024

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



July is a glorious month for British fashion: think Wimbledon, the British Grand Prix and Glastonbury.

Outside of these globally worshipped events that technically have nothing to do with fashion but in fact become a runway for everybody who attends, are the VIPs, socialites, industry tastemakers and It-girls flaunt their best summer fashion fits at London's most exclusive events.

From Lady Amelia Windsor to Princess Beatrice's stylist Olivia Buckingham, scroll on to see who's been on the guest list at the coolest parties in the capital this month...

Rat & Boa's Summer Soirée

Rat & Boa founders Valentina Muntoni and Stephanie Bennett's exclusive dinner and after-party on July 9 was the talk of the town, celebrating their sizzling Summer '24 Collection. The who's who of London It-girls slipped into their slinkiest dresses from the brand, for the label's first ever event. Held at the uber-chic Zephyr in Notting Hill, guests tucked into a delicious sit-down dinner, with the Greek salad and butter-soaked grilled fish stealing the show. Our editor Natalie Salmon was spotted catching up with current H Fashion cover girl Jessica Clarke, while the soiree started amping up... Of course, we have DJ Mary Charteris to thank for spinning tracks that kept everyone dancing all night long.

© Dave Benett Jazzy de Lisser

© Dave Benett Tigerlily Taylor and Jessica Clarke

© Dave Benett Emilia Boateng

© Dave Benett Emma Breschi, Olivia Buckingham and Grace McGovern

© Dave Benett Lady Lola Bute and Skye Jones

Quatre Vin x Hidden Garden Party

Quatre Vin's gathering at this year’s Henley Royal Regatta on July 5 was a delightful affair. Guests danced, sipped, and dined in an enchanting setting, creating an unforgettable experience for all attendees. The event, held at the dreamy Hidden Garden enclosure, saw QV's friends come together to celebrate in style. Co-founded by former H Fashion cover girl Emma Louise Connolly, Quatre Vin first launched its delectable pale rosé in May 2021 and has become a fashion crowd favourite ever since. The evening was filled with laughter, music, and the shared joy of everyone's favourite summer tipple.

© Dave Benett Alice Felgate, Ian Anton and Emma Louise Proudlock

© Dave Benett Daisy Lowe

© Dave Benett Bea Fresson

BFC's Annual Summer Gathering

No organisation brings fashion royalty, actual royalty and everybody in between together every summer like the British Fashion Council. On July 8th, the BFC held its annual summer party at the Serpentine South Gallery in London's Kensington Gardens. Torrential rain didn't stop play as guests including H Fashion contributor Lady Amelia Windsor and British singing sensation Ella Eyre stepped out for the illustrious gathering hosted by the BFC's CEO Caroline Rush. Adding an extra sprinkling of sunshine to the event, attendees were serenaded with a live performance by Rachel Chinouriri.

© Getty Lady Amelia Windsor

© Getty Rachel Chinouriri

© Getty Ella Eyre and Ralpheal Chea aka Papu Raf

A Great British Summer with Waterdrop

Waterdrop's garden party on July 1 was the ultimate blend of tennis chic and summer vibes. Held in an elegant private garden, guests enjoyed mingling and networking among press, investors, influencers, and brand friends. "The Wimbledon garden party is a milestone for Waterdrop, showcasing our dedication to wellness and sustainable hydration," said Henry Murray, Founder of Waterdrop. Tennis star Andrey Rublev joined the fun, emphasising the synergy between elite sports and "innovative hydration". Guests were also treated to an exclusive preview of Waterdrop’s latest limited-edition microdrink, inspired by the Wimbledon Championships. It was a night of celebration and convinced us to swap our champagne and Pimms for cutting-edge hydration, at least for the night.

Founder Henry Murray (L) and friends

Andrey Rublev