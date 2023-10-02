The Fashion Insider Diary: Noor Al-Rahim

Fashion designer Noor Al-Rahim founded Nara Niro in 2018, the same year she graduated with a BA in Fashion Design from Central St Martins.

Noor describes her styles as both elegant and eclectic, "I am two different people day and night. In the daytime I choose comfort and ease above all, I pick my outfits really fast and they are usually things I can walk long hours in, because I walk or cycle everywhere. In the evenings I love dressing up."

"I need to be comfortable in the day because I’m always running around, and my priority is work, so I don’t like to waste time getting dressed and I want to feel invisible and just get everything done," she tells Hello! Fashion from Beirut where she splits her time when she's not working in London, "I mostly design evening wear, so I really feel in sync when I dress up at night. I always dress according to my mood, so I take an hour to sit and pick my outfits, I try about five looks on before I can decide."

Noor shared a week's worth of outfits with us and answered all of our burning fashion questions...

What This Fashion Insider Wears In A Week...

A Laid-Back Breakfast:

Today I woke up in Beirut, my hometown where I'm on holiday. I’m headed to one of my favourite local food markets for breakfast, so I needed something comfortable to move around in and eat a lot in. I’m wearing paisley print trousers from my go-to summer brand, Matteau, my comfy raffia Venetian slippers, with my new funky green glasses that I just got from Nanushka.

Beach Day:

I’m headed for a little beach day, I always take advantage of sunny places to keep a tan going and feel fresh when I'm back in London, nothing feels better than a tan. I am wearing a cotton kaftan from my friend Alia’s brand, Pocca. She creates the most vibrant and wonderful summer pieces, which are so easy to wear.

Busy Travels:

"This has been one of my busiest travel weeks and this weekend I have a friend's wedding in Italy. For travelling, I always end up looking like a teenager. Today I am wearing a top from Aries, where I buy most of my working/travelling/running around T-shirts. I love the graphics on them, they are always cool and funky."

A Dolce Vita Evening:

"After a long day, I finally made it to Palermo for my friend’s wedding. The first choice for all evenings is my own brand, Nara Niro. The theme was 'Dolce Vita', so tonight I’m wearing a 1960s-style black crystal mini dress. I just love the way it sparkles at night, and the fabric feels great on the skin."

A Sicilian Wedding:

"For the main wedding night, I chose my vibrant yellow Nara Niro sequin gown. This is the first time I've ever worn it so I am really excited. The best thing about this sequin fabric is it doesn’t wrinkle in your bag, and it doesn’t get dirty easily. As I dance a lot, with evening wear it is always so important for me to feel light and comfortable in my pieces."

The Fashion Insider Low-Down:

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of fashion events and meetings? How do you balance comfort and style?



"I try by picking go-to outfits that automatically feel fun. I usually wear graphic T-shirts with colourful 90s-style prints, and combine them with a pair of knit trousers, usually from Uniqlo. And I am always in trainers."

What are your go-to brands?



"I am not a huge 'big brand' person, I like sourcing things from alternative shops and brands, and always wear brands my friends have too... but Nara Niro for evening-wear of course! Pocca and Muzungu sisters for beachwear, Miu Miu and Gianvito Rossi for shoes, I can’t compromise on shoes. Aries, Uniqlo, and Matteau for easy daywear."

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices?

"I love the 1970s so a lot of them came from that time. I think Marisa Berenson is the ultimate, she is so elegant and original in her style choices, and she is always wearing unique accessories, she is timeless."

"I always admired Chloe Sevigny’s style, she is a bit of a chameleon but always looks so cool. She seems to always be in minimal makeup, which I am supportive of!"

What's your weekday workwear wardrobe like, and how does it differ from your weekend attire?



"I am two different people! Weekdays are all about comfort for movement and productivity. Weekends are always about having fun, experimenting with different outfits and feeling really good in those outfits."

What are your must-have accessories, and how do you use them to elevate your look?



"I always wear jewellery. I am really into chokers at the moment, and I usually combine a black ribbon around my neck with statement earrings. I am never without my rings, my favourite is a purple Australian opal one my mom made for me."

How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends?





"I don’t! I just wear what I like depending on how I am feeling. I am very simple that way. I also keep things for years, I still wear pieces I’ve had since I am 16. I am all about investment shopping. Buying good quality and timeless pieces."

Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?



"Accessories are the key. I feel the most elegant in a black slip dress with a statement necklace, and somehow always get the most compliments. I think simplifying really works, and differentiating with original jewellery pieces."

Fashion insiders often attend high-profile events and parties. What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties?



"I look at my Nara Niro collections and pick depending on my vibe and the vibe of the event. The whole idea with my pieces is that you slip them on and don’t have to overthink the styling, they do the work for you."