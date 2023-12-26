The 10 most fashionable TV shows to watch in 2024

As much as fashion obsessives like ourselves rely on the classic fashion weeks, magazine articles (from Hello! Fashion, obviously) and celebrity social media feeds to soothe our sartorial-fuelled souls, TV shows are also a reliable source to provide as much entertainment as they do outfit inspiration.

In 2023 we saw fictional shows including Succession and The White Lotus, and reality series like Beckham, become internet sensations with their iconic fashion moments.

It appears that 2024 will not disappoint on the sartorial scene either, and these are the fashionable shows you need to look out for next year...

Cristóbal Balenciaga - Disney+

The clue is in the name. This docu-drama series follows the life and legacy of the Spanish designer who built a successful career dressing the Spanish royal family and aristocracy. The series will debut January 19, 2024.

Bridgerton: Season 3 - Netflix

Finally, the third season of the cult-adored contemporary period drama Bridgerton has been confirmed to be hitting our screens in May 2024. The third series is set to have a storyline as thrilling as the outfits, as it focuses on Penelope Featherington (AKA, You Know Who) and her friend and longtime crush, Colin Featherington. Vintage evening glamour is inspo, guaranteed.

Palm Royale - Apple TV+

If a series features Kaia Gerber, you already know it's going to be a fashion win. Set in the 1960s, Palm Royale follows Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig) as she endeavours to break into Palm Beach high society. We are so ready for the extravagant vintage fashion.

Queer Eye: Season 8 - Netflix

The Fab Five are back for the eighth season to give guests lifestyle and fashion makeovers with the TV show that has the ultimate feel-good factor. The coolest reality makeover show on the planet.

The New Look - Apple TV+

This fashionable series follows the lives of Christian Dior and Coco Chanel during and after World War II. It's inspired by the true events of Dior, Chanel and their counterparts, as they attempt to launch a new age of contemporary fashion whilst navigating post-war life. French actress and Oscar winner Juliette Binoche takes on the role of Coco Chanel, whilst Marvel Secret Invasion actor Ben Mendelsohn embodies Christian Dior, and Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams portrays Catherine Dior - a French resistance fighter and Christian's sister.

Mr & Mrs Smith - Amazon Prime

This series adaptation of Mr & Mrs Smith is based on the 2004 blockbuster of the same name starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (R.I.P Bradgelina). Instead, actor, musician and stye muse Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino) is the series lead alongside Maya Erskine. From Donald wearing in white turtlenecks and leather jackets (albeit bloodstained) to Maya dragging a body into a bath while wearing a red ballgown., it appears the thrilling storyline is set to boast some epic fashion.

The Umbrella Academy - Netflix

Alongside being an incredible show, the costumes are equally impressive. The first three seasons saw the siblings travel back and forth through decades, providing us with a plethora of vintage inspo. Notable characters with stunning sartorial agendas include the eccentric Klaus Hargreeves (played by Robert Sheehan) and The Handler – an evil character who stole the show with her iconic outfits – played by none other than Kate Walsh. The fourth and final season has been confirmed to hit us in 2024.

In case you missed it this winter...

Lessons in Chemistry - Apple TV+

© Apple Lessons in Chemistry

Brie Larson plays the role of female scientist Elizabeth Zotts in Lessons in Chemistry, which is based on the novel of the same name by Bonnie Garmu. In the early sixties, Elizabeth falls pregnant and is consequently fired from her own lab, leaving her jobless and alone. She then begins hosting her own television cooking show to educate housewives on scientific topics. For those of you who love fashion like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, this one is for you.

The Buccaneers - Apple TV+

© Apple The Buccaneers

Bridgerton style fans, rejoice. The Buccaneers, starring Good Girls actress Christina Hendricks, will be the regency era drama to get you utterly hooked this autumn. The synopsis for the show on IMDB simply reads: "In the 1870s a bunch of rich American girls are trying to find a posh English husband during the London debutante season." We're already obsessed.

The Crown: Season 6 - Netflix

© Daniel Escale/Netflix The Crown - Season Six

The final season of the iconic series based on the British Royal Family sees Elizabeth Debicki reprising her role as style icon Princess Diana, whilst the budding university romance between Prince William and Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy) showcases some of Kate's most iconic Y2K outfits. Trust us, you don't want to miss this one...



