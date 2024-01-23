10 Best fitness influencers to follow for inspiration in 2024

New year, new… You know how the rest goes.

If you’re one of the good ones who is still on their resolution grind ( we are not the same) then you deserve a mega pat on the back. If you’re at the other end of the spectrum where your leggings haven’t been touched since the second week of Jan, don’t worry I get it, then perhaps you’re in need of little motivation.

As someone who needs an extra active pep in their step, I scoured the social media world to find the best fitness influencers who actually inspired me to change out of my sweatpants...

Kayla Itsines Kayla is one of the OG fitness influencers who started out making YouTube videos. She’s still on the fitness buzz but has fine-tuned her teaching technique to make things easy to follow for beginners right through to pros through her app ‘Sweat’. Sweat is designed by women, for women and it really shows. @kayla_itsines

© @kayla_itsines

© @bryonydeery Bryony Deery Bryony Deery is a distinguished London-based Pilates instructor and the founder of Pilates By Bryony. She embarked on her Pilates journey following a severe road accident at the age of 17, which resulted in chronic pain and arthritis for her. This experience significantly influenced her career path, leading her to become a renowned figure in the wellness community. She recently was invited by Dior Beauty to host a wellness retreat to celebrate the launch of the Dior Spa Cabins at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. @bryonydeery



Esther da Costa Yoga lovers listen up, Esther da Costa is the fitness creator for you. Specialising in yoga, strength and meditation, Esther uses her platform to showcase easy-to-follow routines, specifically targeted muscle group stretches and everything in between. @esthermarieyoga © @esthermarieyoga

© @naomirumer Naomi Rumer If you’re after good vibes, fun content and cute fitness ‘fits, Naomi Rumer specialises in all three. Naomi uses her platform to inspire others to achieve their fitness goals whilst respecting your body and living intentionally. @naomirumer





Krissy Cela Albanian-born Girl boss Krissy Cela is a highly influential figure in the industry. Boasting a substantial following across platforms like Instagram, where she has over 2.6 million followers, and YouTube, with 795K subscribers. Her journey into the fitness world is marked by her development of the successful fitness app Tone & Sculpt, which has since evolved into EvolveYou. She is also the co-founder of Oner Active and both her app and brand have grown into multi-million pound brands. @krissycela

© @krissycela

© @meggangrubb Meggan Kirkland With 1.3 million followers on Instagram, Meggan Kirkland is popular for a reason. The fitness-focused mother of one makes her followers feel like friends, all while encouraging them to live a healthier, more fulfilled life. From delicious meal preps, self-care Sundays and gym tips. @meggangrubb



Simone Charles Simone Charles’ main goal is to help women feel confident in their bodies. Through guided exercise videos, inspirational chats and divine meal ideas, Simone makes working out and getting fit look fun. @simonecharles_



© @simonecharles_

© @gabbydawnallen Gabby Dawn Allen Gabby’s motto is "Fitness is FUN!! with me anyway.." so you can be reassured that her high-energy videos are all about making living a healthy lifestyle exciting and enriching. @gabbydawnallen



Courtney Black If you’ve got the workout game down-packed but need a little help with meal prepping and healthier alternatives, then give Courtney a follow. Focusing on making delicious and nutritious breakfasts, lunches, dinners and desserts, Courtney makes eating clean easier than ever. @courtneydblack



© @courtneydblack