5 gym outfits for every kind of resolution girlie

The countdown to the New Year is on and as soon as the clock strikes 12.01 am on January 1st 2024, the annual pledge to get fit begins.

Every year without fail I make an ode to myself (and any friend who will listen) that this year will be different. This year will be the year where I finally get Emily Ratajkowski abs, I will start meal prepping and I will buy an overly expensive but chic water bottle and a new gym kit to encourage me to actually get past the changing room door and into the studio.

Every girlie knows that the key to sticking to any resolution doesn't come without rewards. Usually, those said rewards involve a cute outfit so when the inevitable Instagram progress pics get posted your followers know that this year you mean business.

Whether you’re planning to run a marathon, finally follow your dream of becoming a ballerina or simply signed up for a year's membership after a few too many cocktails on December 31st, here are five gym outfits for every kind of resolution girlie.

How we chose the pieces:

Brand: I have included a mix of reputable sportswear brands and a few luxury pieces to ensure there's something for every budget.

Activity: Each outfit is tailored to a specific sport or activity however, all items can be used for an alternative sweat sesh.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the eighth time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost five years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos.

The Yoga Girlie

I love an all-in-one ensemble because it takes the guesswork out of making a coordinated outfit. This Girlfriend Collective unitard is perfect for those early morning classes where it’s too dark to find anything in your wardrobe. If you’re looking to take things seriously and practice at home, a quality yoga mat is an essential that your knees will thank you for later.

Scoop Unitard, £78.00, The Sports Edit; Sports Bottle, £25.00, Chilly’s; Yoga Mat, £130.00, Alo Yoga; Yoga blocks, £22.00, Yogamatters; Green yoga towel, £22.99, OYSHO.

The One Who is Only Here for Smoothies and the Dyson in the Changing Room

We all know one and we all are one every once in a while. If you’re paying for a gym membership you may as well reap the benefits of the fully kitted-out changing rooms and smoothie bar. This outfit gives off the impression that you have every intention of working out, convincing passers-by that you are in fact a sporty spice. This look is perfect for those days when you have brunch with the girls at 12pm and maybe class at 3pm.

Medusa studded travel cup, £765, Farfetch; Strawberry T-Shirt, £95.00, GANNI; Flared Yoga Pant, £64.00, T/ALA; Headband, £25.00, ALO;

The Marathon Runner

If this is the year that you finally run that marathon then why not treat yourself to a cultivatedly cool ‘fit to help you train? If you’re running outside, opt for a pop of colour like neon orange to ensure you stay safe when out and about. Rumour has it that the cuter the outfit the faster you run…

On Running Cloudflow 4 running sneakers, £150.00, Farfetch; Adidas By Stella Mccartney Truestrength Seamless Leggings, £120.00, Adidas; Super Soft Strappy Back Bra, £22.00, Sweaty Betty; Nike Dri-FIT Head Tie, £7.00, Sports Direct; Apple AirPods Max Over-Ear, £499.00, Argos.

The Ballet Barre Buff

If it’s good enough for Alexa Chung then it’s good enough for us. Obviously, this year has been all about ballet-core, so why not go all out and embrace the trend at its core? Pair a leotard with a cute wrap-around cardigan and a pair of non-slip socks in a matching colourway to look like a pro. And because we’re fashion girlies, add an oversized scrunchie to your slick-backed bun to embrace the full energy.

The Alpaca Wrap Sweater, £98.00, Everlane; Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Turtleneck Bodysuit, £68.00, Lululemon; Grip Strap Socks, £12.00, The Sports Edit; Chiffon Jumbo Scrunchie, £15.00, Free People; Ceramic Reusable Bottle, £29.99, Frank Green.

The Courtside Cutie

We all desperately want to be the tennis girl at the country club, so why not fake it till you make it? This fully designer fit talks the talk so you don’t have to walk the walk when it comes to knowing why tennis scores in 15-point increments. If you’re only interested in looking cute on the court, then why not add a tennis bracelet, I mean it was named that for a reason right?

Tennis bracelet, £75.00, Astrid &Miyu; Velvet baseball cap, £510.00, Prada; Tennis Racket, £1,600.00, Prada; Versace tennis balls, £55.00, Farfetch; Versace pleated tennis skort, £630.00, Farfetch; Lululemon double-strap sports bra, £59.00, Farfetch;

