Black Friday: 5 Incredible Gymshark deals

Whether you’re a workout guru or an ‘as an when I feel like it’ type of exerciser, sleek athleisurewear is a must-have in every cool girl’s wardrobe.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, the line between smart and casual has softened, and wearing leggings with trench coats, hoodies with blazers and jogging bottoms with dad trainers has become the ultimate off-duty dress code. Gymshark is a brand that is unmistakably coveted to create this aesthetic, and its Black Friday sales are seriously good.

What is Gymshark’s Black Friday 2023 offer?

The brand is offering up to 70% off all gym and workout clothes, and free delivery when you spend £45 or over. For ease, they've separated the website depending on how you want to shop: Under £25, the 60% off section etc. If you’re purchasing a Christmas gift early, fear not - buy from now until January 1 2024 for extended returns until January 31.

Gymshark has become a go-to brand for chic activewear

How we chose:

Style: I've scoured the site to find items to suit a variety of tastes, but they are all pieces I would wear personally. I spend my time keeping up to date with the latest trends, therefore while finding the best deals, the following are also styles that are either on trend for right now, for the near future, or are timeless.

Budget: I have shopped for the following sale pieces by aesthetic using my expertise as a fashion expert rather than how much discount has been taken off. But I've still found items at various pricepoint.

Availability: Unsurprisingly, popular pieces sell out fast, so I’ve found pieces that are still available in all, or most sizes at the time of publication.

Rest Day Sweats 1/2 Zip Pullover Quiet luxury, but make it sporty. I love the super chic 'white marl' colourway of this pullover and the 1/2 zip makes it smarter than a full zip-up jacket. The fit is slightly oversized according to reviews, so size down if you want a more cutting fit. £50.00 £40.00

Crossover Leggings A pair of good quality black leggings is essential in every wardrobe, and these have 30% off. Whether you want to wear them to the gym or tuck into a pair of knee-high boots with a long jumper, they are incredibly versatile. I love the unique cross-front waistband and also that the logo is tonal, making them look less like sportswear. £40.00 £28.00

Sport Dress Tennis fans, this one's for you. Perfect for suiting a variety of shapes and sizes, the inner lining has a built-in underbust shelf with removable cups. It also has built-in shorts with mesh side pockets to hold essentials. £55.00 £44.00

Elevate Cycling Shorts Channel your inner Princess Diana with a pair of cycling shorts. Her street style agenda is still adored by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Taylor Swift, who've worn oversized jumpers over skintight shorts recently. Wear them to the gym, then throw a jumper over and some gold earrings and you are brunch ready. £45.00 £36.00

Cotton Oversized Long Sleeve Top Brown is the new black for autumn/winter 2023, and this mousey-hued sweatshirt is perfect. Tuck into jeans and wear under a blazer for the ultimate elevated casual look. £28.00 £22.40

