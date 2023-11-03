Mia Regan bends it like Beckham with A-list approved fitness routine

Everything on Mia Regan's roster is completely and utterly coveted.

From her edgy fashion agenda to her Y2K accessories closet, her skincare routine, her denim collaboration with Victoria Beckham and her recent jewellery launch with Missoma, the Gen-Z style icon is a point of reference for every fashion and beauty fanatic.

Now Romeo Beckham's girlfriend has shared her "favourite workout" on Instagram, and it's the ultimate celebrity and royal-approved fitness regime.

© Instagram Mia shared a video on her Instagram story

Wearing a black Under Armour sports bra paired with 3/4 length leggings, Mia shared a series of content doing pilates and said: "My favourite workouts!! Love doing my @fluidformpilates at home".

Pilates is a celebrity favourite exercise regime because it "aligns your entire body’s overall structure and supports its joints," according to healthline. It's also proven to improve quality of life by having a positive effect on depression and aches and pains.

© Instagram Mia shared her love for Pilates

In 2019 Hailey Bieber told US Weekly "I’ve been doing hot Pilates for around two years now," Naomi Campbell once said that her 5am morning routine starts with a glass of water and a yoga or Pilates session, and Kate Hudson, actress and founder of Fabletics told Women's Health in 2021: "I know I'm at my strongest when I'm doing my Pilates because it never gets easier. The more you do Pilates the harder the things you can do become. I love how flexible I feel and I like what it does to the shape of my body."

The Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales are also known to be fans of the intense workout.

Though the bodyweight workout style became popularised thanks to these famous faces, Pilates has now become a household name. And as Mia's Instagram stories told us, it's one that's possible to do from home.