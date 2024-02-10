Princess Rajwa of Jordan's best style moments

I can only imagine the pressure that comes with being a princess. Constantly in the limelight with hundreds of thousands of eyes waiting and watching to see what outfit you’re about to step out in.

Lucky for Princess Rajwa, her mother-in-law Queen Rania of Jordan has taught her a thing or two about effortlessly chic dressing over the years, resulting in her being one of the world’s most elegant, sophisticated and stylish young royal family members to ever live.

© Instagram / @alhusseinjo The Princess recently married His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein back in June of 2023

We’re forever on the hunt for outfit ensembles that are both tasteful and on-trend and it seems that 29-year-old Princess Rajwa of Jordan is our new wardrobe muse.

Here are just a few of our favourite looks the young Princess has stolen our hearts in.

Her Matching Pink Suit and Bag Combo, 2024 The princess donned a matching baby pink two-piece suit to attend the launch of the Jordanian exhibition at Gardens by the Bay mid-last month. She even matched her Barbie-approved look with a mini shoulder bag in the same hue.

Her Floral Silk Dress, 2024 Just last month Princess Rajwa joined her husband His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein, posing for a quick Instagram picture which was captioned “Stealing a moment on a busy day.” Rajwa donned a simple yet elegant, long-sleeved silk gown with a floral pattern.



Her Jean dress and Dior Saddle bag, 2023 While out on a family trip with her husband and royal in-laws, Rajwa wore a seriously chic denim dress and a matte black Dior Saddle bag.

Her Wedding Dress, 2023 Back in June of 2023 Rajwa officially became a princess as she married Hussein in the most exquisite one-shoulder draped satin gown complete with a long train. In true royal style, the elegant bride wore a diamond tiara and a sheer veil.

Her 29th Birthday Ensemble, 2023 Last year Queen Rania took to Instagram to wish her new daughter-in-law a happy birthday. The princess kept things elegantly casual with a pair of dark-toned fitted jeans, a vibrant pink blouse and a pair of gold hoop earrings. I believe the correct term for this look is ‘princess off duty’.