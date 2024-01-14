Emmy Awards: 15 Most glamorous gowns of all time

The first ever Emmy Awards took place on January 25, 1949… Since its inaugural iteration which honoured locally produced shows in Los Angeles it has evolved into a major world renown event recognising excellence in the television industry.
Over the years as the stars of the ‘small screen’ have graced the red carpet, they have transformed it into more than just a night of accolades for TV excellence. It has become a dazzling showcase of style and Hollywood-approved glamour.
Industry legends and A-listers such as Joan Collins, Audrey Hepburn and Julie Andrews (to name but a few) have all attended the inimitable awards, ensuring that the carpet has delivered some incredible ensembles.
At this year's ceremony, we can expect more of the same from the likes of nominees Camila Morrone, Riley Keough, Rachel Brosnahan and Elizabeth Debicki who are all up for awards this year. Succession, which concluded its final season last year, leads the pack with the highest number of nominations. Other fan-favourite dramas, such as The White Lotus, have also received numerous nods. On the comedy front, Ted Lasso's final season stands out with the most nominations in its category.
Scroll on to relive the most unforgettable moments in Emmy’s fashion history as we pay homage to the best dresses of all time:
Gale Storm - 1955
Stood alongside Ed Sullivan, actress Gale Storm adorned herself in a classic strapless embellished dress featuring a fitted bodice that highlights her silhouette, and her hair is styled in soft waves, typical of the glamorous hairstyles of that era. She was the star of two popular TV shows of the 1950s, My Little Margie and The Gale Storm Show.
Loretta Young - 1955
Loretta Young was known for her impeccable sense of style and made a memorable fashion statement during the 7th Primetime Emmy Awards. She wore a classic evening gown, which was typical of the 1950s fashion with a full skirt and fitted bodice. Her dress boasted a distinctive high-neck collar adorned with a large bow and decorative lace.
Coretta Scott King - 1969
American civil rights activist Coretta Scott King held the statuette presented to CBS for 'its intensive and sobering coverage' of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination. Mrs. King commented, "No matter how you measure it, 1968 was a most extraordinary year." Coretta was elegantly dressed in a formal satin column gown with embroidery accentuating the neckline, for the poignant occasion.
Julie Andrews - 1972
For the 24th Emmy Awards, Sound of Music star Julie Andrews donned a blue evening gown that exuded elegance. The dress featured a sheer, ruffled neckline adorned with floral appliqués, which she paired with a simple but elegant hairstyle and minimal jewellery, allowing the dress to stand out as the focal point of her ensemble.
Cicely Tyson - 1974
Cicely Tyson, who won two Emmys for her performance in The Autobiography Of Miss Jane Pittman, sported a full-length, flowing gown with a vibrant floral print. The loose-fitting, comfortable silhouette and drape is typical of the 1970s. With her minimal accessories and sleek up-do she allowed the gown (and her multiple awards) to truly shine.
Joan Collins - 1987
A striking evening gown with dramatic flair? It can only be Joan Collins. This eye-catching dress is quintessential of the Dynasty actress' trademark opulent style. She wore a scarlet red off-the-shoulder dress with oversized bows that drew attention to her neckline and fabulous diamonds. The satin fabric gave the gown that luxurious sheen that always catches the light, and her additional bow at the hip provided her with more than just a touch of 80s grandeur.
Cindy Crawford - 1992
Supermodel Cindy Crawford made a striking appearance at the 1992 Emmys, wearing a fashion-forward outfit with signature Clueless-era edge. She dressed in a black corset layered over a deconstructed white shirt, paired with a black skirt featuring a daring thigh-high slit. The model completed her look with a chic black beret.
Angelina Jolie - 1998
At the 1998 Emmy Awards, Angelina Jolie wore a Randolph Duke gown that became an iconic fashion moment. The sleek, form-fitting design highlighted her statuesque figure. The material was a shimmery, beige hue, which featured sheer and was noted for its minimalistic yet impactful style.
Katie Holmes - 1998
Katie Holmes attended the 50th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on the arm of Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek, wearing a dress which stands the test of time. Capturing the 90s era penchant for sleek and simple silhouettes, she dazzled in a straight neckline white column gown, which boasted chic embellishments. A soft-updo and white rose appliqué bag completed the look.
Halle Berry - 1999
With two-piece outfits being hotter than ever it's hard to believe that this photo hails from 1999. Halle Berry captivated onlookers with a stunning ensemble that epitomised the daring midriff-baring styles of the late 90s. She wore a shimmering, ombré embellished crop top, which flowed from pink into a dark hue that matched her flowing skirt. This look is still considered one of the memorable moments in Emmys fashion, forever cementing Berry's status as a style icon.
Sarah Jessica Parker - 2000
Life imitated art at the 2000 Emmy Awards, with Sex and The City actress Sarah Jessica Parker donning a Carrie Bradshaw-approved baby pink, ballerina-inspired feathered concoction, courtesy of Oscar de la Renta.
Mila Kunis - 2009
Mila Kunis attended the 2009 Emmys wearing a stunning burgundy Monique Lhuillier dress. The ankle-length dress was a chic ballerina inspired tulle creation, complete with black sash which provided a chic contrast to the feminine design.
Yara Shahidi - 2017
Back in 2017 Yara Shahidi radiated feminine elegance in her custom Prada gown. The dress was a delicate, ethereal creation, featuring swathes of embellished tulle and turquoise sequins. The Black-ish star completed the look with jewellery from Paige Novick.
Zendaya - 2019
Zendaya attended the 71st Emmy Awards in a custom emerald green gown from Vera Wang with matching green satin shoes. The dress was nothing short of show-stopping and featured sheer corsetry with an eye-wateringly high leg slit. The fluidity of the silk fabric ensured that every step she took was a study in modern elegance. As soon as it hit the carpet it quickly became one of the most talked-about looks of the evening.
Sydney Sweeney - 2022
Sydney Sweeney experienced a remarkable evening at the 2022 Emmy Awards, where she not only celebrated her 25th birthday but also stood out as a double nominee. For this significant occasion, she chose an exquisitely crafted backless gown in a soft dove grey hue, crafted by of Oscar de la Renta. The gown, which featured delicate metal thread embroidery and an elegant bustle train, was a custom creation that turned heads and sparked conversations. Fashion enthusiasts were quick to draw parallels between Sweeney's attire and the timeless dress worn by Audrey Hepburn in the 1954 classic Sabrina, noting its homage to the golden era of Hollywood elegance.