Emmy Awards: 15 Most glamorous gowns of all time

The first ever Emmy Awards took place on January 25, 1949… Since its inaugural iteration which honoured locally produced shows in Los Angeles it has evolved into a major world renown event recognising excellence in the television industry.

Over the years as the stars of the ‘small screen’ have graced the red carpet, they have transformed it into more than just a night of accolades for TV excellence. It has become a dazzling showcase of style and Hollywood-approved glamour.

Industry legends and A-listers such as Joan Collins, Audrey Hepburn and Julie Andrews (to name but a few) have all attended the inimitable awards, ensuring that the carpet has delivered some incredible ensembles.

At this year's ceremony, we can expect more of the same from the likes of nominees Camila Morrone, Riley Keough, Rachel Brosnahan and Elizabeth Debicki who are all up for awards this year. Succession, which concluded its final season last year, leads the pack with the highest number of nominations. Other fan-favourite dramas, such as The White Lotus, have also received numerous nods. On the comedy front, Ted Lasso's final season stands out with the most nominations in its category.

Scroll on to relive the most unforgettable moments in Emmy’s fashion history as we pay homage to the best dresses of all time:

Gale Storm - 1955 © Graphic House Ed Sullivan and Gale Storm (1922-2009), wearing an off-the-shoulder evening gown, attend an Emmy awards ceremony, United States, circa 1955. (Photo by Frank Worth/Graphic House/Archive Photos/Getty Images) Stood alongside Ed Sullivan, actress Gale Storm adorned herself in a classic strapless embellished dress featuring a fitted bodice that highlights her silhouette, and her hair is styled in soft waves, typical of the glamorous hairstyles of that era. She was the star of two popular TV shows of the 1950s, My Little Margie and The Gale Storm Show.

Loretta Young - 1955 © Michael Ochs Archives LOS ANGELES,CA - MARCH 7,1955: Actress Loretta Young poses with her Emmy Award for "The Loretta Young Show -1953 - 1961" during the 7th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles,CA. (Photo by Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Loretta Young was known for her impeccable sense of style and made a memorable fashion statement during the 7th Primetime Emmy Awards. She wore a classic evening gown, which was typical of the 1950s fashion with a full skirt and fitted bodice. Her dress boasted a distinctive high-neck collar adorned with a large bow and decorative lace.

C oretta Scott King - 1969 © CBS Photo Archive American civil rights activist Coretta Scott King (1927 - 2006) stands in front of a curtain with a statuette at the Emmy Awards, June 8, 1969. Among the presentations was a statuette to CBS for 'its intensive and sobering coverage' of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination. Mrs. King commented: 'No matter how you measure it, 1968 was a most extraordinary year.' (Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images) American civil rights activist Coretta Scott King held the statuette presented to CBS for 'its intensive and sobering coverage' of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination. Mrs. King commented, "No matter how you measure it, 1968 was a most extraordinary year." Coretta was elegantly dressed in a formal satin column gown with embroidery accentuating the neckline, for the poignant occasion.

Julie Andrews - 1972 © ABC Photo Archives Peter Falk, Mitzi Gaynor, Julie Andrews and William Conrad holding their Emmy Awards in the press room at The 24th Primetime Emmy Awards on May 6, 1972 at Pantages Theatre, Los Angeles, California. For the 24th Emmy Awards, Sound of Music star Julie Andrews donned a blue evening gown that exuded elegance. The dress featured a sheer, ruffled neckline adorned with floral appliqués, which she paired with a simple but elegant hairstyle and minimal jewellery, allowing the dress to stand out as the focal point of her ensemble.

Cicely Tyson - 1974 © Michael Ochs Archives Actress Cicely Tyson holds the two Emmy Awards that she won for her performance in "The Autobiography Of Miss Jane Pittman" on May 28, 1974 in Los Angeles, California. Cicely Tyson, who won two Emmys for her performance in The Autobiography Of Miss Jane Pittman, sported a full-length, flowing gown with a vibrant floral print. The loose-fitting, comfortable silhouette and drape is typical of the 1970s. With her minimal accessories and sleek up-do she allowed the gown (and her multiple awards) to truly shine.

Joan Collins - 1987 © Ron Galella, Ltd. Actress Joan Collins and boyfriend Bill Wiggins attend the 39th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 20, 1987 at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) A striking evening gown with dramatic flair? It can only be Joan Collins. This eye-catching dress is quintessential of the Dynasty actress' trademark opulent style. She wore a scarlet red off-the-shoulder dress with oversized bows that drew attention to her neckline and fabulous diamonds. The satin fabric gave the gown that luxurious sheen that always catches the light, and her additional bow at the hip provided her with more than just a touch of 80s grandeur.





Cindy Crawford - 1992 © Vinnie Zuffante Cindy Crawford at the 44th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, United States, 30th August 1992. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images) Supermodel Cindy Crawford made a striking appearance at the 1992 Emmys, wearing a fashion-forward outfit with signature Clueless-era edge. She dressed in a black corset layered over a deconstructed white shirt, paired with a black skirt featuring a daring thigh-high slit. The model completed her look with a chic black beret.

Angelina Jolie - 1998 © Jim Smeal Angelina Jolie at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) At the 1998 Emmy Awards, Angelina Jolie wore a Randolph Duke gown that became an iconic fashion moment. The sleek, form-fitting design highlighted her statuesque figure. The material was a shimmery, beige hue, which featured sheer and was noted for its minimalistic yet impactful style.

Katie Holmes - 1998 © Ron Galella, Ltd. LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 13: Actress Katie Holmes and actor James Van Der Beek attend the 50th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 13, 1998 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) Katie Holmes attended the 50th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on the arm of Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek, wearing a dress which stands the test of time. Capturing the 90s era penchant for sleek and simple silhouettes, she dazzled in a straight neckline white column gown, which boasted chic embellishments. A soft-updo and white rose appliqué bag completed the look.

Halle Berry - 1999 © Vinnie Zuffante American actress Halle Berry, wearing a pink-and-black crop top and a black skirt, attends the 51st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, 12th September 1999. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images) With two-piece outfits being hotter than ever it's hard to believe that this photo hails from 1999. Halle Berry captivated onlookers with a stunning ensemble that epitomised the daring midriff-baring styles of the late 90s. She wore a shimmering, ombré embellished crop top, which flowed from pink into a dark hue that matched her flowing skirt. This look is still considered one of the memorable moments in Emmys fashion, forever cementing Berry's status as a style icon.

Sarah Jessica Parker - 2000 © Vinnie Zuffante American actress Sarah Jessica Parker, wearing a pink Oscar de la Renta dress, attends the 52nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, 10th September 2000. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images) Life imitated art at the 2000 Emmy Awards, with Sex and The City actress Sarah Jessica Parker donning a Carrie Bradshaw-approved baby pink, ballerina-inspired feathered concoction, courtesy of Oscar de la Renta.

Mila Kunis - 2009 © Jason Merritt LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Actress Mila Kunis arrives at the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre on September 20, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Mila Kunis attended the 2009 Emmys wearing a stunning burgundy Monique Lhuillier dress. The ankle-length dress was a chic ballerina inspired tulle creation, complete with black sash which provided a chic contrast to the feminine design.

Yara Shahidi - 2017 © Frazer Harrison LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Yara Shahidi attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Back in 2017 Yara Shahidi radiated feminine elegance in her custom Prada gown. The dress was a delicate, ethereal creation, featuring swathes of embellished tulle and turquoise sequins. The Black-ish star completed the look with jewellery from Paige Novick.

Zendaya - 2019 © Matt Winkelmeyer LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Zendaya attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Zendaya attended the 71st Emmy Awards in a custom emerald green gown from Vera Wang with matching green satin shoes. The dress was nothing short of show-stopping and featured sheer corsetry with an eye-wateringly high leg slit. The fluidity of the silk fabric ensured that every step she took was a study in modern elegance. As soon as it hit the carpet it quickly became one of the most talked-about looks of the evening.