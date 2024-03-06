Dame Helen Mirren's Barbie wears her most iconic outfit ever: 4 other famous dolls you didn't know about

Dame Helen Mirren has been honoured by Mattel with her very own Barbie doll ahead of International Women's Day on 8 March, and Barbie's 65th anniversary on 9 March.

Presenting somebody with their own one-of-a-kind doll is the highest honour of the Barbie brand.

Recognising Helen as a 'Barbie Role Model', the doll was given "in recognition of her acting career spanning decades, and versatility as a storyteller of powerful and wide-ranging female narratives," the brand said in a press release. And the outfit recreated for her doll was her most iconic of all time.

© Ryan Schude/Mattel Dame Helen recieved a Barbie in honour of her career

Walking the red carpet at the premiere of Jeanne du Barry at the 2023 Cannes festivalHelen stole the show in a cornflower blue gown by Del Core, and jewellery by Bulgari, but the pièce de résistance was her bright blue hair that complimented her dress.

Helen's Barbie also carries a blue fan – one of Helen’s trademark red carpet accessories – and a miniature Oscar statue, in recognition of her 2007 Academy Awards Best Actress win.

© Getty Dame Helen Mirren at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival © Mattel The doll replicates her iconic outfit

On receiving her doll, Helen says: “I am absolutely blown away by my Barbie. To be chosen by Barbie as a Role Model is a huge compliment, and something I would never have imagined in my wildest dreams happening to me at this stage in my life. It's a very special thing, and something I can add to my list of my favourite achievements; becoming a Dame of the British Empire, having an Oscar, having a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - and having my own Barbie!”

Dame Helen has worn many an iconic outfit over her 60-year career, from her cottage core dress and snake print heels that she wore to the 1993 BAFTAs, to her 2002 Oscars dress, but her Cannes festival 2023 look was a fashion and beauty bonanza that will do down in red carpet history.

There are many fashion icons who have had Barbie dolls created after them, here are some you might not know about...

Jennifer Lopez's 'JLo Barbie' was born in 2014, wearing the Zuhair Murad dress she wore to the Oscars in 2012.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez wore Zuhair Murad to the Oscars in 2012 © Getty JLo Barbie

The Princess of Wales' Barbie recognises her wedding to Prince William in 2011

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales on their wedding day © Getty The Royals' Barbie dolls

Zendaya's doll wore the Vivienne Westwood dress she donned at the 2015 Oscars.

© Getty Zendaya at the 2015 Oscars © Getty Zendaya proudly kissed her doll at the Barbie Rock 'n Royals Concert

Karl Lagerfeld's Barbie (well, Ken) embodies his signature dress code: a black suit with a crisp white shirt, a black tie and of course; fingerless gloves.