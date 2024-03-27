Burberry's latest collection was inspired by King Charles and you probably didn't realise

Burberry has swapped its famous check lining with floral illustrations, inspired by avid horticulturalist King Charles III's beloved gardens.

The British heritage brand has commissioned artist Holly Mills, a graduate of the Royal Drawing School, to paint the wildflower meadows at Highgrove that feature in the new collection which was announced today.

Holly spent time at Highgrove, the monarch’s much-loved private residence in Gloucestershire, in July last year to capture the gardens for the artwork seen in the collection. "I had a really great guide, Rob, who took me around Highgrove for the day and explained how much consideration, care and hard work goes into maintaining each garden," reveals Holly, "There was a walkway lined with large topiary bushes - each gardener had been given one to tame and shape to their own design as a-a little competition! I liked the contrast between these quite bizarre moments of trimmed hedges against the meadow for its wildness, and the loud hum of the insects."

© Tim Graham Prince Charles weeding his herb garden at Highgrove

The summer visit served as the inspiration behind the drawings for the scarves and the linings of the trench coats in the latest Burberry drop, "I’d been told that King Charles had created a garden for delphiniums - his favourite flowers," Holly explains, "The plants were so much taller than I’d imagined, so that on entering the Sundial Garden you are totally surrounded by vivid colours, it’s quite overwhelming! They were a pleasure to draw, I mostly made quick sketches whilst at Highgrove and worked from these, notes, photos, and memory to make the final images back in the studio."

The Castleford trench coat with illustrated lining by Holly Mills The illustrated lining of The Castleford trench coat by Holly Mills

The oversized Castleford trenches are available in two colourways – Ivy with a wildflower printed silk lining, and Hunter with the delphinium lining, both cost £2,490. The collaboration also sees four organic silk scarves: two with vibrant multi-colour wildflowers priced at £370 each, and one showing purple and blue delphiniums, and another yellow and blue delphiniums, priced at £120 each.

The gardens at Highgrove the monarch’s private residence in Gloucestersire.

The Highgrove x Burberry collection is the third partnership between the label and Highgrove Gardens, which is under stewardship of The King’s Foundation.

Burberry has long been associated with the royal family. The quintessential British luxury brand received a Royal Warrant from the late Queen Elizabeth II, in 1955. This prestigious endorsement marked the beginning of a longstanding relationship between Burberry and the British monarchy.

In 1990 King Charles III further cemented Burberry's royal connections by granting the brand another Royal Warrant, when he was The Prince of Wales. And the younger royals including Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; Catherine, The Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex and Amelia Windsor, also have a penchant for the brand, which is most associated with its signature trademark check.

© Getty Kate donned a Burberry jacket for a visit to Scotland late last year

The Burberry Check, which was introduced in the 20s as a lining to trench and raincoats has since evolved from its utilitarian roots - now incorporated into an array of fashion accessories, including hats, scarves, and bags - as well as clothing, such as a military-green quilted jacket in The Princess of Wales wore in Scotland, last year. It has also undergone numerous reinventions under the creative direction of Christopher Bailey, who became design director in 2001; and Riccardo Tisci when he was appointed as Chief Creative Officer in 2018. Daniel Lee became Chief Creative Officer of the brand in 2022.

The collection is available in Burberry stores, the Highgrove shops on site at the gardens and at burberry.com