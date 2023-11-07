Burberry Beauty is relaunching: Here's what you can expect

Burberry Beauty is making a grand return to the makeup scene, announcing the launch of its first boutique inside the newly renovated beauty hall of Selfridges in London.

This boutique marks a significant step for the iconic British luxury brand, offering beauty enthusiasts a chance to explore the entirety of Burberry's makeup and fragrance range under one roof.

The space will not only showcase their complete product line but will also feature a dedicated beauty counter where shoppers can indulge in product trials. According to a statement from the brand, this boutique at Selfridges will be a exclusive destination “the only boutique in Europe from which to trial and purchase Burberry make-up products and their full range of fragrances.”

Burberry's beauty journey has been a rollercoaster ride, with various shifts in licensing agreements over the years. In 2013, the brand brought its fragrance operations in-house and introduced a cosmetics line led by celebrity makeup artist Wendy Rowe. However, by 2017, the licence changed hands, and Coty took charge, primarily focusing on fragrances such as the popular Burberry "Her" scent. In the same year they named a then-16-year-old Iris Law as global ambassador.

© Burberry Iris Law x Burberry Beauty

Now, Burberry Beauty is making a triumphant comeback with exciting new offerings, including the innovative Beyond Wear Perfecting Matte Foundation inspired by the iconic Burberry trench coat fabric. Additionally, the boutique will feature Burberry Kisses, a lip product, along with a trio of holiday exclusive shades presented in limited edition packaging.

To give customers a sneak peek of the upcoming products, a pop-up space will be hosted at Selfridges, showcasing a variety of looks ranging from natural, glowing skin inspired by the brand's outdoor heritage to bold lip colors and eye-catching finishes straight from the runway.

© Burberry Burberry Kisses boasts a new luminous matte finish and long-lasting formula.

Burberry's journey in the beauty industry has seen multiple twists and turns, but this new venture signifies a fresh chapter, re-establishing its presence and inviting beauty enthusiasts to experience the essence of Burberry's elegance and innovation firsthand.