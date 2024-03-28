Queen Rania steps out in a Meghan Markle approved shoe brand for Iftar

Queen Rania of Jordan just gave us all a masterclass in fashion recycling, proving that some looks are just too good to wear only once.

Rocking an outfit from almost a decade ago, she joined King Abdullah II for a heartwarming visit to the Central Badia region. She stepped out in a traditional black thobe adorned with cream, red, and green embroidery that seriously upped the style stakes.

Queen Rania spent time with the women of the Bani Sakher tribe over Iftar, echoing a similarly meaningful visit back in 2015. It's clear that this garment holds a special place in her heart, and she's all about giving standout pieces the encore they deserve.

Queen Rania pulled out some serious style moves with accessories that have seen their fair share of royal outings. Among them were her beloved olive green suede pumps by Jennifer Chamandi - a designer who's also caught the eye of Meghan Markle. Meghan rocked a pair of Chamandi's pumps back in 2020, and again recently to visit students at Brooklyn's Marcy Lab School in October of last year.

© @queenrania Queen Rania with His Majesty, Crown Prince Al Hussein and Prince Hashem

MORE: The best designer wedding shoes for 2024 brides

RELATED: Must-see London fashion exhibitions to visit in 2024

Jennifer Chamandi is the designer behind these Duchess-approved shoes. Banking's loss was the fashion world’s gain, as the British-Lebanese shoe designer ditched the corporate world to chase her dreams, a journey that took her from Cordwainers College to Central Saint Martins.

Her masterpiece is the ‘Eye of the Needle’ heel, a game-changer in shoe design that’s all about achieving that perfect curve. It's a subtle statement, each shoe boasts a gold-plated ‘eye’ that's become the brand’s signature.

© BEN STANSALL Meghan arrived to visit the Robert Clack School in Essex, on March 6, 2020 wearing two-tone Jennifer Chamandi heels

MORE: Princess Anisha Rosnah of Brunei's Best Style Moments

RELATED: American Riviera Orchard: What you can expect from Meghan Markle's new brand

Queen Rania stepping out in Chamandi's design is a nod to the power of a great pair of shoes to make an outfit unforgettable. And let's face it, when it comes to making an appearance (or a royal entrance), it's all about confidence, style, and a killer pair of pumps.