Princess Diana's life and legacy honoured in new London photo exhibition

An exhibition in honour of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, is coming to London later this year.

World-famous photographers Anwar Hussein and his two sons Samir and Zak - the longest-standing family of official royal photographers - have spent over 40 years capturing Diana and her family's greatest moments. In 2024, they're bringing their images and a first-person account of the stories behind them to the UK for Princess Diana: Accredited Access Exhibition for the first time.

© Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Anwar captured many of Diana's most iconic fashion moments "They received special access to document the lives of the Royals in public, as well as capturing more intimate, private moments," a press release about the exhibition explained. "Some of these iconic photos include Diana sitting alone outside the Taj Mahal, walking through a landmine field as part of her trip to Angola in 1997, the unforgettable revenge dress which dared to break Royal protocol and the Princess’ simple handshake with an AIDS patient that showed the world how to be human."

"Every photo has a story behind it that hasn’t been heard before and is shared in the exhibition’s in-depth audio guide."

© Agility PR A sneak peek inside the exhibition coming in May 2024

The 60-minute experience will be an hour of sartorial heaven for fashion fans, who'll have the chance to witness some of Diana's most iconic looks and a first-hand account of the moments she wore them as told by Anwar, Samir and Zak.

Anwar said on the exhibition: “I am honoured and humbled to have been given the opportunity to photograph Princess Diana so extensively and to have had the pleasure of having many friendly and insightful conversations with her." "I am delighted that the images captured, as well as those of my sons, are coming home to London to recognise and memorialise such a remarkable woman and her sons. There are so many memories of our two families connecting and creating a special relationship, which I am pleased to be able to display in such a unique way through the exhibition.” © Anwar Hussein The Hussein's will be providing a first-hand audio account of each moment

The exhibition will be held at Dockside Vaults in East London from May 25th to September 2nd. Tickets include access to the audio guide and are available to pre-order now at PrincessDiana.London.