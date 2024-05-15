Elle Woods is back: Reese Witherspoon is starring in a Legally Blonde TV show

You heard that right, Elle Woods is bending and snapping her way back into our lives and this time it’s for the small screen.

Just yesterday Amazon Prime announced at its first-ever up-front presentation the series order for the new adaptation of the 2001 hit film Legally Blonde and Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) herself is set to executive produce, What, like it’s hard?

What’s the show about?

© Getty Images Pink is set to make a triumphant comeback into the fashion realm

Titled 'Elle' the new show will follow our favourite Harvard Law graduate Elle Woods before she even thought about being admitted to the Bar, as a fun-loving, vegetarian, pink enthusiast in her high school years. Amazon has described the synopsis by saying “Elle follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film.”

Reese Witherspoon, who embodied Elle Woods in the movie, has said in a statement that “Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do. What could be better than that? I’m extremely grateful to the incredible teams at Prime Video and Hello Sunshine — along with our amazing writer Laura Kittrell — for making this dream of mine come true. Legally Blonde is back!”

Just yesterday Reese took to her Instagram account to share her excitement, posting a video of herself getting dressed into a bright Dolce & Gabbana pink tweed twinset, captioning the post “Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular ‘90s high school girl. And all of you are going to get to know her, next year on @primevideo. I’M SO EXCITED!”

When can we watch Elle?

According to the small screen mavens over at Amazon Prime, the show has been in the works since early April, and although we don’t know the release date just yet, fans can assume it might be closer than we think, many hoping for a 2025 debut.

For fans of both Elle Woods, Reese and the movie, the news comes with both excitement and anticipation as over the last few years many of our favourite throwback films and shows have been adapted with many missing the mark. Luckily, fans can rest assured that the new Elle show is in safe hands as Reese Witherspoon, her acclaimed production company Hello Sunshine, which also produced Daisy Jones & the Six and series creator and showrunner Laura Kittrell are across all outputs.

Head of television for Amazon MGM Studios, Vernon Sanders has said “Reese and Hello Sunshine’s vision for this series, coupled with Laura Kittrell’s winning voice, made this show completely undeniable.”

We don’t know about you but our fashion-obsessed brains can’t wait to see what life, and her wardrobe, was like as a teenager.