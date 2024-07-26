Lady Gaga is in her Celine era

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Ah, to be in Paris, scoffing a croissant and washing it back with a Café au lait. Even better, to be Lady Gaga, doing the above (we assume) in Paris, but also wearing Celine and potentially prepping for what is bound to be a performance for the history books: the Olympics Opening Ceremony.

The superstar touched down in Paris earlier this week to immediate whispers that she is set for the Olympics stage on Friday evening. While all details are being kept under lock and key, rumours are swirling that other acts putting in an appearance could include Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, French star Aya Nakamura and Canadian superstar Celine Dion.

© MEGA Lady Gaga signs autographs for fans in Paris, wearing top to toe Celine

Lady Gaga’s label of choice for popping around Paris? Celine of course! She was spotted signing autographs in the City of Light wearing a long blazer from the brand, teamed with their Margaret jeans in union wash denim, topped off with their Teen Nino Bag and Triomph 08 sunglasses. How’s that for detail!

Fancy some more? We’ve got you. Earlier in the day, she was wearing a satin-finish nylon teddy jacket, from - you guessed it - Celine. This time paired with their Triumph 01 sunglasses and their classic 16 bag. Sublime.

© MEGA Lady Gaga in Paris wearing a Celine jacket and bag

It’s the perfect label to choose, because Lady Gaga is currently in fantastic company in the French capital, as Celine Dion arrived on Monday, and both have been spotted at Le Royal Monceau, a fittingly fancy luxury hotel.

© MEGA Celine Dion in logo-mania in Paris

MORE: Celine Dion just wore Celine, obviously

RELATED: Paris To Provence: Your Guide To Making The Most Of The Olympics in Paris This Summer

Rumours have been swirling for some time that the two singers will join forces at the ceremony, with rumblings on X that the pair had practised a duet earlier in the week. A bit of trivia for you, Celine Dion has actually performed at the Olympics before, but not since 1996 when she sang The Power of the Dream in Atlanta.