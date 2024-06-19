Celine Dion just wore Celine, obviously

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



If there was ever a more fashionable and iconic match made in heaven that just so happens to go by the same name (coincidence? We think not) it’s Celine Dion and designer fashion house Celine.

Stepping out yesterday on the streets of New York City, the Canadian songstress, who is also often referred to as the ‘Queen of Power Ballads’ decided on a truly iconic ensemble, consisting of blue skinny jeans and a khaki green Celine graphic t-shirt.

© Getty Iconic behaviour

Although a rather casual look on the whole, Celine styled the off-duty ensemble with a chunky brown leather belt, black and white peep-toe heels, a stripey green Chanel bag, a statement watch, gold hoop earrings, a large pendant necklace and a set of oversized sunglasses.

The iconic t-shirt choice is from the brand's recent ready-to-wear collection and currently retails on their website for £440.

© Getty Celine decided on a monochromatic moment

The comical yet luxurious look comes just days after she donned a silky white skirt and blouse ensemble to attend the New York screening of her new Amazon documentary, I Am: Celine Dion. The music doo is said to be a love letter to her millions of fans, focusing on both her music and her behind-the-scenes life living with a life-altering illness.

Celine Dion has been in the spotlight ever since she won Eurovision back in 1988 and has since remained a constant inspiration in both the fashion and music worlds.

© Getty Petition to have more coats on the red carpet

Earlier this year the musical powerhouse solidified her stylistic identity at the 66th Grammy Awards, donning a flowy blush pink gown and oversized caramel-toned coat from Valentino’s spring 2024 haute couture collection.

At 56, Celine just proved that sartorial style can be nailed at any age.