Celine Dion just wore a Celine t-shirt and it was an iconic fashion moment
Celine Dion just wore Celine, obviously

The 56 year old just proved her iconic status on the streets of NYC...

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
If there was ever a more fashionable and iconic match made in heaven that just so happens to go by the same name (coincidence? We think not)  it’s Celine Dion and designer fashion house Celine. 

Stepping out yesterday on the streets of New York City, the Canadian songstress, who is also often referred to as the ‘Queen of Power Ballads’ decided on a truly iconic ensemble, consisting of blue skinny jeans and a khaki green Celine graphic t-shirt. 

Celine Dion is seen leaving her hotel on June 18, 2024 in New York, New York wearing jeans and a green t-shirt© Getty
Iconic behaviour

Although a rather casual look on the whole, Celine styled the off-duty ensemble with a chunky brown leather belt, black and white peep-toe heels, a stripey green Chanel bag, a statement watch, gold hoop earrings, a large pendant necklace and a set of oversized sunglasses. 

The iconic t-shirt choice is from the brand's recent ready-to-wear collection and currently retails on their website for £440.

Celine Dion arrives at the "I Am: Celine Dion" screening at Alice Tully Hall on June 17, 2024 in New York City wearing a white silk skirt and blouse© Getty
Celine decided on a monochromatic moment

The comical yet luxurious look comes just days after she donned a silky white skirt and blouse ensemble to attend the New York screening of her new Amazon documentary, I Am: Celine Dion. The music doo is said to be a love letter to her millions of fans, focusing on both her music and her behind-the-scenes life living with a life-altering illness.

Celine Dion has been in the spotlight ever since she won Eurovision back in 1988 and has since remained a constant inspiration in both the fashion and music worlds. 

Celine Dion attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
Petition to have more coats on the red carpet

Earlier this year the musical powerhouse solidified her stylistic identity at the 66th Grammy Awards, donning a flowy blush pink gown and oversized caramel-toned coat from Valentino’s spring 2024 haute couture collection. 

At 56, Celine just proved that sartorial style can be nailed at any age.

