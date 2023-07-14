Hello! Fashion Guest List: The best parties throughout the month of July

London's social season in July is a vibrant and exciting time when the city comes alive with a bevy of glamorous events and gatherings. From high-profile sporting tournaments (namely Wimbledon) to prestigious boutique launches, July offers a range of activities for It-girls and VIPs to indulge in. London during July showcases the city's elegance, sophistication, and unique atmosphere of grandeur and excitement.

Here’s who made it on the guest list of this month’s swankiest soirees...

Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party

The Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party hosted at the renowned Chiltern Firehouse, combined the prestige of the magazine with the contemporary elegance of the Self-Portrait brand. An exclusive guest list, stunning venue, and impeccable fashion? The party brought together the city's fashion elite, celebrities, and tastemakers for a night of glamour and sophistication in the way that only Edward Enninful can.

© Neil Mockford Emily Ratajkowski

© David M. Benett Self-Portrait designer Han Chong and Maya Jama

© David M. Benett Rita Ora

Longchamp x Toiletpaper Pop Revolution Launch Party

Longchamp hosted an exclusive event to unveil the Longchamp x Toiletpaper ‘Pop Revolution’ collection, revealing the striking designs for the first time to VIPs including Elle Fanning, Suki Waterhouse and Mia Regan. The event was a celebration of Longchamp’s collaboration with Toiletpaper, the mischievous publication created and produced by Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari. With an electrifying DJ set from Pixie Geldof, some of the most influential names in fashion joined Longchamp’s President, Jean Cassegrain, and Creative Director, Sophie Delafontaine, in enjoying a stunning menu of canapé concepts conjured up by the infamous Toiletpaper duo.

© David M. Benett India Ria Amarteifio

© David M. Benett Mia Regan and Elle Fanning