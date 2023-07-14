Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Maya Jama, Rita Ora and Emily Ratajkowski all nailed the skimpy dress code at the Self-Portrait Summer party
Subscribe

Hello! Fashion Guest List: The best parties throughout the month of July

Maya Jama, Rita Ora and Emily Ratajkowski nailed the dress code at the Self-Portrait Summer party

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 13: Rita Ora and Emily Ratajkowski attend the British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse on July 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Hello Fashion
Hello Fashion

London's social season in July is a vibrant and exciting time when the city comes alive with a bevy of glamorous events and gatherings. From high-profile sporting tournaments (namely Wimbledon) to prestigious boutique launches, July offers a range of activities for It-girls and VIPs to indulge in. London during July showcases the city's elegance, sophistication, and unique atmosphere of grandeur and excitement.

Here’s who made it on the guest list of this month’s swankiest soirees...

Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party

The Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party hosted at the renowned Chiltern Firehouse, combined the prestige of the magazine with the contemporary elegance of the Self-Portrait brand. An exclusive guest list, stunning venue, and impeccable fashion? The party brought together the city's fashion elite, celebrities, and tastemakers for a night of glamour and sophistication in the way that only Edward Enninful can. 

Emily Ratajkowski© Neil Mockford
Emily Ratajkowski
Self-Portrait designer Han Chong and Maya Jama© David M. Benett
Self-Portrait designer Han Chong and Maya Jama
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 13: Rita Ora attends the British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse on July 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)© David M. Benett
Rita Ora

Longchamp x Toiletpaper Pop Revolution Launch Party

 Longchamp hosted an exclusive event to unveil the Longchamp x Toiletpaper ‘Pop Revolution’ collection, revealing the striking designs for the first time to VIPs including Elle Fanning, Suki Waterhouse and Mia Regan. The event was a celebration of Longchamp’s collaboration with Toiletpaper, the mischievous publication created and produced by Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari. With an electrifying DJ set from Pixie Geldof,  some of the most influential names in fashion joined Longchamp’s President, Jean Cassegrain, and Creative Director, Sophie Delafontaine, in enjoying a stunning menu of canapé concepts conjured up by the infamous Toiletpaper duo. 

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: India Ria Amarteifio attends the Longchamp x Toiletpaper Pop Revolution launch party on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Longchamp)© David M. Benett
India Ria Amarteifio
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Mia Regan and Elle Fanning attend the Longchamp x Toiletpaper Pop Revolution launch party on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Longchamp)© David M. Benett
Mia Regan and Elle Fanning
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Suki Waterhouse and Immy Waterhouse attend the Longchamp x Toiletpaper Pop Revolution launch party on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Longchamp)© David M. Benett
Suki Waterhouse and Immy Waterhouse

Other topics

More Culture

See more