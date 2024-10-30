The most stylish celebrity Halloween Parties of 2024: Nicola Peltz Beckham, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez & more

Spooky season is officially here and as expected the fashion elite are going all out for the occasion.

Each and every year there are a few notable names who go the extra mile, planning for months to make their Halloween celebration the best it can be.

Last year (and every year before that) the Halloween Queen Heidi Klum invited her usual star-studded guest list to celebrate the occasion while she took to the red carpet in a very convincing bright blue peacock costume, accompanied by not one, but ten people dressed in flamboyant green outfits to create a dramatic feather effect.

From the tablescape settings to the guest list and the costumes, here are the most stylish parties and costumes of Halloween 2024.

Alix Earle’s Alix in Wonderland Party

© Instagram/@alix_earle Alix called on FX artist and body painter Malina Stearns to create her look

Kicking things off in true Heidi Klum spirit was everyone’s faovurite TikTok mogul, Alix Earle. Throwing an Alice in Wonderland-themed party, Alix dressed as the Cheshire cat, complete with body painted pink and purple stripes, a prosthetic cat nose and a headband adorned with ears.

Alix and her team transformed The h.wood Group Restaurant and nightclub in Hollywood into a ‘Down the Rabbit Hole’ themed occasion. Giant toadstools were dotted throughout the venue, a keyhole-shaped hedge made for an extravagance entrance and multiple floating playing cards cascaded from the roof in reference to the Queen of Hearts.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco as Alice and The Mad Hatter

© Insatgram/@selenagomez Selena and Benny dressed to impress for their event

Selena and her beau Benny also went down the Alice in Wonderland route for Halloween 2024. Selena dressed in a baby blue tulle dress with a pair of white and black Chanel slingbacks, a blonde wig fixed with a black bow headband and a bold red lip. Benny, went all out to channel the Mad Hatter, donning a red curly-haired wig with a top hat, a polka dot shirt and scarf, cropped blazer and pinstripe trousers.

Nicola Peltz Beckham as a Playboy Bunny

© Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola made sure her costume was peak-chic

Keeping things utterly chic, Victoria Beckham's daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham dressed as a bleach-blonde Playboy bunny in a strapless black corset bodysuit, sheer tights, long gloves and black satin bunny ears. Nicola wore her daring ensemble to party with her friends at Soho House Holloway located in the heart of West Hollywood.

Gigi Hadid's Frankie Stein Glam

© Instagram/@gigihadid Gigi only shared closeup images of her Halloween costume

As per her daughter Khai's request, model and entrepreneur Gigi Hadid went all out in a full Maybelline beat, complete with green face paint, purple eyeshadow, a red lip and face scars crafted from black eyeliner.