Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Toni Colette prove that dressing like a jellyfish is so on-trend for 2025
Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus prove that jellyfish dressing is so on-trend for 2025

First we had jellyfish hair and now, unexpectedly, sea creature style is entering our wardrobes too... 

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
Perhaps it’s the impact of that rare deep sea angler-fish spotted by marine researchers swimming to the ocean’s surface in Tenerife that has left us all with sea creatures firmly on our minds. 

Awards season - frankly, our favourite of all the seasons - is in full swing and we’ve been treated to a plethora of gorgeous gowns and jaw dropping jewels. But one rather unexpected trend we’ve spotted is A-listers dressing like - wait for it - jellyfish to hit the biggest and best red carpets in the world.

Pioneer of jellyfish dressing? Oscar nominee Ariana Grande, whose sculptural gowns in bubblegum shades lean towards the otherworldly magic of Oz (the setting for her star turn in Wicked.)

Ariana Grande stands in front a black billboard that readers BAFTA EE on it. She is standing on a red carpet and is wearing a black and pink dress, the black top is slick and sophisticated and the skirt is a large puffball tiered skirt with three sizeable layers. She is wearing silver jewellery on her wrists and her hair is slicked back into a blonde bun, adorned with a black bow. © Mike Marsland/WireImage
Ariana Grande at the BAFTA awards, 2025, wearing custom Louis Vuitton

Her gown of choice for the BAFTA awards this year, was custom Louis Vuitton and featured an exaggerated tiered puffball skirt in a soft pink shade, similar in structure, we notice, to the Cannonball Jellyfish. 

Meanwhile her dress for the 2025 Critics Choice Awards - courtesy of Christian Dior SS25 Couture - featured a cage like mini-skirt jutting out at the waist embellished with many delicately fringed tentacles, each of which was embellished with flora and fauna that looked like something it could have picked up while wafting along the seafloor.

Ariana Grande stands against a black backdrop featuring the "Critics Choice Awards" and "FIJI Water" logos. She wears a nude-colored, form-fitting dress with a unique woven texture, adorned with golden embellishments on the shoulders and bodice. The dress has a structured, cage-like skirt with long, thin, straw-like fringes extending downward. Her blonde hair is sleekly pulled back, and she wears diamond earrings. She has tattoos on her arms and fingers and poses with an elegant expression.© Getty Images
Ariana Grande at the Critics Choice Awards wearing Christian Dior Couture

We liken Ariana's dress to the Box Jellyfish (we're starting to feel quite confident that we could switch careers to something in marine biology at this point.)

Fellow Critics Choice attendee Hannah Einbinder also opted for a bulbous skirt courtesy of Louis Vuitton, leaning towards moon jellyfish territory. 

Comedian and actress Ali Wong - and partner to comedian Bill Hader - opted for vintage Iris Van Herpen for the Directors Guild of America Awards. The almost ethereal sculptured gown gave big jellyfish energy, with ruffles like this spotted on the moderately venomous Sea Nettle.

Ali Wong poses on the red carpet at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards, standing in front of a black backdrop with "DGA Awards" written in gold. She wears an avant-garde, sculptural dress with a sheer beige base and intricate, wavy, three-dimensional brown and white ruffles cascading down the sides. The dress has a futuristic, organic design resembling fluid motion. She has long black hair styled in soft waves and wears oversized glasses.© FilmMagic
Ali Wong at the 77th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards wearing Iris van Herpen

Rippled edges were also spotted on Australian acting legend Toni Collette, for the Mickey 17 premiere in Paris, but in a bright bubblegum shade of pink with sequin sea creature embellishment that evoked lovable Disney-esque animals as opposed to anything with seriously poisonous barbs. 

Toni Colette stands against a bright yellow background with black text that reads "AU CINÉMA LE 5 MARS" and "MICKEY 17." She wears a voluminous pink satin dress with multiple ruffled layers and bell sleeves. The dress has whimsical embellishments, including a beaded jellyfish and a starfish brooch. She has blonde hair styled in an updo and wears gold hoop earrings. Her makeup is natural, and she is smiling.© Getty Images
Toni Colette at the Mickey 17 premiere in Paris

And of course, we have jellyfish hair, the structured cut consisting of blunt layers that resembles the tiers of a jellyfish’s form. 

Miley Cyrus was the latest celeb to step out with the hairdo at the 2025 Grammy Awards, paired with a slick leather dress by Saint Laurent. 

Miley Cyrus stands in front of a black backing board at the Grammy Awards. She is wearing a black leather cut out dress which wraps around her neck. She has paired the dress with gold bangles and her makeup is glamorous but neutral. The tattoos on her arms are visible and her blonde and brown locks are cut into sharp layers and hangs down by her ribcage. © Getty Images for The Recording A
Miley Cyrus at the Grammy Awards wearing Saint Laurent and sporting a jellyfish haircut

With the Oscars - aka the Big Boy of Awards Season - just around the corner, we are poised and ready to see what other unexpected trends the A-listers have in store for us in 2025...

