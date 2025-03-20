Lolita fashion explained: What the trend is and how to embrace it

Lolita fashion, AKA the trend slowly taking over our social media feeds, is a heady cocktail of rippling frills, oversized bows, school girl-inspired knee-high socks and skirts that are puffed to perfection.

The sartorial movement emerged in Japan in the 1970s and gained momentum in the 1990s, drawing inspiration from Victorian and Rococo styles. Defined by its hyper-feminine aesthetic, it features knee-length dresses with full skirts, lace detailing, Peter Pan collars, and decorative bows.

Brands like Pink House and Milk were among the early pioneers, offering modest, frilly designs that contrasted sharply with Japan’s increasingly modern and minimalist fashion landscape.

© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Lolita street style in Tokyo

Lolita fashion is divided into several subgenres. Sweet Lolita focuses on pastel tones, playful prints, and a childlike aesthetic, while Gothic Lolita incorporates darker colours, religious iconography, and Victorian mourning wear influences. Classic Lolita offers a more mature take with subdued colours, floral prints, and vintage-inspired details. Other variations, like Punk Lolita and Ouji (Prince) Lolita, reflect more experimental and gender-fluid interpretations of the style.

The style reflects a rejection of mainstream fashion’s minimalism, embracing a doll-like, nostalgic look rooted in modesty and intricate craftsmanship. It remains a significant part of Harajuku street style and global subcultures - and is making waves among Gen Z subculture stans.

© Jean-Marc Nattier Portrait of Princess Isabella of Parmaby Jean-Marc Nattier

How to style out a Lolita-inspired look:

Air-Flower Floral Tulle Midi Dress Susan Fang Susan Fang’s delightful floral tulle midi dress floats like a dream, with delicate 3D floral appliqués and airy layers of sheer tulle, capturing the designer’s signature ethereal, nature-inspired aesthetic, £1.065.00 AT MYTHERESA

Puff-Sleeved Shirt Simone Rocha Simone Rocha’s puff-sleeved shirt blends romance with edge, featuring voluminous sleeves, crisp tailoring, and delicate pearl detailing - a masterful balance of femininity and structure. Perfect for Lolita-inspired looks. £983.00 AT FARFETCH

Tahnee Tiered Maxi Dress Sister Jane A ruffled frock is essential for capturing the essence of Lolita style. Pair yours with an XL bag and pink ballet flats for a gorgeous gleeful look. £139.00 AT SISTER JANE

Quinn Slouchy Shoulder Bag Damson Madder Look anything but mellow in yellow with Damson Madder's charmingly whimsical 'Quinn Slouchy Shoulder Bag,' which channels effortless cool with its relaxed silhouette, soft fabric, and subtle branding. Understated yet stylish, it’s the ideal everyday companion.

Lace Knee-High Socks Glamorous The perfect finishing touch to your kitschy-cute look, these knee-high socks in a cornflower blue lace come complete with cut-out detailing and dainty bows that conjure up fairytale magic. £5.00 AT ASOS

Erika Topstitching Lace-up Ballet Flats JW PEI These magic metallic lace-up ballet flats in pink offer a modern twist on a classic, making them a must-have for those wanting to push boundaries with their street style. Soft leather, delicate stitching, and wraparound laces create a chic, feminine finish for Lolita fashion lovers. £90.00 AT JW PEI

How we chose:

Style: We've scoured the internet's top fashion sites and chosen pieces centred around the theme of Lolita style, bringing together fun, feminine and frivolous pieces for all.

We've scoured the internet's top fashion sites and chosen pieces centred around the theme of Lolita style, bringing together fun, feminine and frivolous pieces for all. Price: Whether you're planning on splashing out or bagging a bargain, we've got a piece in your price range. We've curated our pieces using a mix of high-street brands and luxe designer labels.

