Lolita fashion explained: What the trend is and how to embrace it

Lolita fashion, AKA the trend slowly taking over our social media feeds, is a heady cocktail of rippling frills, oversized bows, school girl-inspired knee-high socks and skirts that are puffed to perfection.
The sartorial movement emerged in Japan in the 1970s and gained momentum in the 1990s, drawing inspiration from Victorian and Rococo styles. Defined by its hyper-feminine aesthetic, it features knee-length dresses with full skirts, lace detailing, Peter Pan collars, and decorative bows.
Brands like Pink House and Milk were among the early pioneers, offering modest, frilly designs that contrasted sharply with Japan’s increasingly modern and minimalist fashion landscape.
Lolita fashion is divided into several subgenres. Sweet Lolita focuses on pastel tones, playful prints, and a childlike aesthetic, while Gothic Lolita incorporates darker colours, religious iconography, and Victorian mourning wear influences. Classic Lolita offers a more mature take with subdued colours, floral prints, and vintage-inspired details. Other variations, like Punk Lolita and Ouji (Prince) Lolita, reflect more experimental and gender-fluid interpretations of the style.
The style reflects a rejection of mainstream fashion’s minimalism, embracing a doll-like, nostalgic look rooted in modesty and intricate craftsmanship. It remains a significant part of Harajuku street style and global subcultures - and is making waves among Gen Z subculture stans.
How to style out a Lolita-inspired look:
