Millie Bobby Brown's latest career move was so unexpected

There are plenty of celebrities who fall under the 'multihyphenate' umbrella - Jennifer Lopez, Victoria Beckham and Rihanna are just a few of the iconic A-listers who have ventured further than their original career paths, dipping their fingers into many pies (and revenue-making ones at that).

We'd argue, however, that no Hollywood heavyweight epitomises quite like Millie Bobby Brown.

At just 21 years old, she's an actress (in some of the biggest Netflix film and series franchises of all time), an author, a fashion designer and wellness entrepreneur, she has designed glasses and sunglasses collections, and even launched her own iced coffee line. Not to mention, her off-duty style is adored by Millie fans and fashion fanatics across the world.

Honestly? the girl deserves a break. We knew it wouldn't be long before she announced her next business venture, but this one wasn't what we were expecting...

In a move almost as unexpected as her canned iced coffee launch, Millie took to Instagram to announce that her fashion label, Florence By Mills Fashion, has launched with luxury French luggage label Delsey to create a new selection of travel essentials.

"Luggage has officially landed! @florencebymillsfashion x @delseyofficial," she said in an Instagram post, "meet your new travel essentials for flights, little adventures, and everywhere in between."

From hard-shell cases in multiple sizes to weekend holdalls, spacious backpacks and crossbody bags for those in-flight essentials, the wide-spanning collection includes every kind of bag one could think of for a trip away. Summer-fuelled lilacs (which match Millie's branding), soft neutrals and classic black provide a range of styles for all tastes.

It's been a busy week for Millie, who last weekend watched her beloved Liverpool FC win their 20th league title at Anfield. She perfected football fan chic in a Dior look that was utterly trophy-worthy.