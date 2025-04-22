Kendrick Lamar is Chanel's latest Brand Ambassador

On Tuesday, luxury French fashion house Chanel announced global superstar Kendrick Lamar as its latest brand ambassador.

The legendary artist - the only musician outside of classical and jazz to have ever won a Pulitzer Prize - has already made headlines in 2025, most notably with his electrifying Super Bowl LIX halftime performance, which propelled his 2022 diss track Not Like Us back to the top of the charts.

Kendrick has been friends with the house for many years, notably wearing a custom leather bomber designed by the then-creative director Virginie Viard to the 2023 Met Gala, which honoured the work of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld. He also helped design the set and soundtrack for the label's January 2024 haute couture show.

© @chanel Kendrick Lamar is the latest brand ambasador for Chanel

Chanel unveiled campaign images on Instagram, captured by photographer Karim Sadli, with the caption: “Musician and House ambassador Kendrick Lamar shares his own take on the allure of CHANEL, sporting a pair of sunglasses from the CHANEL Spring-Summer 2025 eyewear collection, adorned with delicate crystal beads.”

A certified fashion icon, Kendrick wore dark-wash navy jeans paired with a matching round-neck top and a bouclé bomber jacket. He completed the look with a quintessential Chanel touch - a low-slung black and gold chain belt draped effortlessly around his hips.

© @chanel The American musician fronts the SS25 eyewear campaign

His fans were quick to share praise on the iconic partnership, leaving comments under the post, including: "Guess I’m a Chanel buyer now", "Amazing choice" and "What a choice".

Kendrick follows in the footsteps of an illustrious list of male house ambassadors, including Pharrell Williams, Timothée Chalamet and Korean singer G-Dragon.

According to Business of Fashion, Kendrick said on the partnership: “Chanel has a timeless legacy and that is always something I can get behind. Since they don’t make clothes for men, I knew it would have to be glasses."