Elsa Hosk takes style cues from Hailey Bieber by wearing a fluffy faux fur coat with nothing underneath

When it comes to championing global fashion trends, Swedish model Elsa Hosk is usually at the forefront. The supermodel turned fashion designer is the blueprint for cool-girl style, her Instagram a treasure trove for outfit inspiration.

Not afraid to bare all in the name of fashion, the 36-year-old Victoria’s Secret model is known for her daring ensembles, luxe layering and style hacks, and her latest look proves the power of a fluffy coat.

Posting to her 8.5m Instagram followers on Wednesday afternoon, the blonde bombshell made an impeccably strong case for the naked dressing aesthetic, styling an oversized cosy coat with a pair of pointed-toe crocodile print pumps and nothing else.

© @hoskelsa The ultra chic coat needed no extra elements to make it utterly enviable

Sitting pretty on a hot-chocolate brown velvet couch, Elsa can be seen showing off her career-defining legs, wrapped up in a maxi-length cream faux fur coat from Canadian design house, Dynamite.

The cosy coat, titled the ‘Faux Fur Maxi Coat’ is unfortunately only available in Canada and the United States, but has an affordable price tag of $230.

© @hoskelsa Elsa is the blueprint for elevated excellence

To complete the barely there ensemble, Elsa wore her blonde locks out in a touselled middle part style and donned a face full of dewy make-up with hints of rosy blush on her cheeks and a lacquer of brown lip gloss.

This isn’t the first time Elsa has championed wearing a coat with nothing underneath. Last autumn, she made waves in the style sphere when she styled a trench coat with a head scarf and chunky gold earrings. Fans of her style were quick to adopt the outfit combination, Sydney Sweeney most recently styling a leather cropped option with knee-high boots while out and about in NYC on Tuesday.

© Instagram/@haileybieber The Saint Laurent muse made a major 'less is more' statement

Last year, Hailey Bieber was also seen sporting nothing but a fur coat in a series of Instagram snaps, the 28-year-old matching Elsa’s energy and creating a sultry, yet elegant high-fashion ensemble with just one item.

If you’re someone who loves a daring fashion moment, styling a fluffy coat with nothing underneath seems to be the go-to for It-Girls around the globe this season.