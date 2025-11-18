Lily Allen enters her fashion It-girl era in plunging corset dress for her runway debut

Oh, Lily Allen is having such a moment in 2025. Fresh from the release of her surprise new album West End Girl, the album that details the breakdown of her marriage to Stranger Things star David Harbour (who is Madeline?), Lily has had quite the streak of public appearances. The singer looked sensational in a cream bralet and long skirt (dubbed the ultimate revenge look) for the CFDA Awards in New York, followed up by a completely sheer black number for The Hunger Games on Stage world premiere.

And now, she has stepped off the red carpet and onto the runway, joining a host of celebs and models at the 16Arlington x Anthony Price salon show, which took place in London and saw Lila Moss, Simone Ashley and Adwoa Aboah among the illustrious models of choice. The intimate show was a big deal in fashion circles, as beloved label 16Arlington skipped a traditional runway show at this season's London Fashion Week (where the brand traditionally shows), opting instead for a cracking collaboration with Marks & Spencer (if you hurry, you can still get your mitts on some pieces!) Plus this stunning collaboration with celebrated designer Anthony Price, who traditionally has worked with mega names in the music industry (think David Bowie, Duran Duran and Bryan Ferry and Roxy Music).

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Lily Allen poses backstage at the 16Arlington x Antony Price salon show

Lily's runway debut marked a major moment in the singer's incredible career. She strutted down the catwalk in a plunging navy velvet corset dress (with peekaboo lime green trim), smoking a cigarette and posing in front of the fashion industry's elite.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Lily Allen at 16Arlington x Antony Price

She was also in good company on the runway with Kate Moss' daughter Lila Moss sporting an incredible silver feathered mini dress, which party girls the world over will be clamouring to get their paws on this season. Supermodel royalty Adwoa Aboah modelled a plunging corset dress glittering with silver sequins.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Kate Moss' daughter Lila Moss

And the front row was no less glamorous than the runway itself, with guests including Bridgerton's breakout star Simone Ashley, resplendent in a brown fluffy coat and The Gossip front woman Beth Ditto.