Olivia Dean's strapless beaded 2025 ARIA Awards gown is her best look yet

It’s no secret that 2025 has been Olivia Dean's year. From chart-topping singles and TikTok viral tunes to global Adidas campaigns, magazine features and being named the new face of Burberry Her, the 26-year-old British singer is known and loved by all.

Aside from her magical music, which seems to be played on repeat wherever you go, her fashion sense has captured the hearts of the style-obsessed, and her most recent red carpet look just solidified her a top stop amongst the best dressed in the biz.

Currently down under in Sydney, Australia, the London local was seen at this year's 2025 ARIA Awards - Australia’s answer to the Grammys. Before taking to the stage to perform and present the award for 'Best Solo Artist', she was spotted swanning down the red carpet in a head-turning look.

© WireImage Olivia's glamorous black gown oozed festive sophistication

For the celebratory occasion, Olivia called on British designer Richard Quinn to source a glamorous gown from his SS26 RTW collection. The dress oozed elegant sophistication and featured a longline bodice before cascading into a voluminous bubble-style skirt. The strapless style, which was also embellished with hundreds of dainty beaded flowers on the bodice, was elevated to all-new fashion heights, thanks to the large and in-charge statement rosette sitting prettily in white on her chest.

Olivia paired her gilded gown with a set of bedazzled pointed-toe pumps, a selection of gold jewellery and a hair and makeup look that has instantly gone to the top of our party season mood boards.

© WireImage The singer prefers to keep her make-up minimal for all occasions

Wearing her brunette locks out in a silky soft curled style, set in a swooping side part and tucked behind one ear, the Man I Need singer made a strong case for bouncy blowouts.

For makeup, she kept things minimal and natural, opting for a small winged liner look to emphasise her eyes, a matte base finish and a lick of brown satin lipstick.

© WireImage The dress also featured a statement velvet bow on the bust

While everyone who’s anyone knows the name Olivia Dean, in recent months, she’s finally getting the recognition she deserves in the industry. Earlier this month, the nomination for next year's Grammy awards was released, Olivia’s name on the list alongside Addison Rae, Lola Young and Sombr for ‘Best New Artist’.

Though we have a few more months to see whether or not she takes home the accolade, the 2026 awards taking place in early February, for now we can swoon over her dazzling Richard Quinn ensemble.