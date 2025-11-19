Amelia Gray goes matchy-matchy with mum Lisa Rinna in low rise denim and mob wife coats

They say the apple never falls too far from the tree, and one look at supermodel Amelia Gray and her devastatingly glamorous mum Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna successfully confirms that fact. The pair were snapped looking outrageously bombastic in Y2K inspired ensembles to celebrate Amelia's collaboration with FRAME denim at an illustrious party at the seriously fancy Chateau Marmont hotel in Beverly Hills.

The party was a fancy affair, with fellow guests including Amelia's older sister Delilah Belle Hamlin, a fellow reality star, and musician Charlotte Lawrence, who recently got engaged to her music producer beau Andrew Watt.

© Getty Images for Frame Lisa Rinna and Amelia Gray Hamlin at Chateau Marmont

Both mother and daughter were sporting pieces from the brand new limited edition capsule collection, created in collaboration with Amelia and drawing inspiration from her slick modern aesthetic. Items include the outrageously fluffy fur coat, spotted both Lisa and Amelia, and one we want to don immediately given the unprecedented cold snap we're all currently suffering through.

The coat - called The Amelia, naturally - will set you back £1,265 and is born to be worn with the oversized jeans and itsy bitsy tank tops also included in the collection. It would also be the perfect companion to the ever-popular 'naked dress' of which Amelia is a big fan.

The American model has had quite the journey into supermodel status, having transitioned from reality star (having appeared on Real Housewives alongside her family) and making her runway debut back in 2018, walking for American designer Dennis Basso.

Since then, the model has become hot property on the catwalk, walking for everyone from Miu Miu, Chanel, Balenciaga and Off-White, and is as regularly spotted on the front row.

© Getty Images for Frame Delilah Belle Hamlin, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Lisa Rinna

Meanwhile, mum Lisa Rinna has had her own success in the fashion sphere after walking at the Rotate Birger Christensen show in Copenhagen back in 2023 and popping up at some seriously elite fashion shows including Marc Jacobs and Balenciaga.

It's fair to say that here at H! Fashion we are huge fans of the star and declare her a fully fledged fashion icon in her own right.

And we are officially looking forward to seeing what this fashionable clan will be up to for Christmas.