Princess Kate wears 'symbol of bravery' on Christmas Day at Sandringham

The Royal Family ushered in Christmas Day with their cherished tradition of attending the church service at Sandringham. Among the attendees, the Princess of Wales stole the show with her perfectly curated holiday ensemble that paid homage to history, elegance, and a message of resilience.

Stepping out in the crisp winter air, Princess Kate dazzled in a structured emerald green coat that perfectly complemented the Black Watch tartan scarf draped around her neck. The rich tones of her outfit not only exuded festive charm but also carried deep historical significance. As one of her few public appearances following her brave battle with cancer this year, the look held a quiet strength that resonated deeply with onlookers.

Her emerald green coat, cinched at the waist, featured a classic yet modern silhouette, embodying the timeless elegance that has become Kate’s signature. She paired the look with a matching green hat adorned with an elegant bow, black suede boots, and a structured handbag. The ensemble struck the perfect balance between festive and formal, while paying homage to Scotland's rich cultural heritage.

© Getty Princess Kate's emerald green look and tartan scarf was deeply symbolic

Scottish tartan has long been a staple of traditional dress, but the Black Watch tartan holds a special place in history. Anniina, 'Chief Golf Clothing Designer' at Glenmuir, sheds light on its origins, “The Black Watch story dates back to 1725 when General George Wade, authorised by King George I of Great Britain, formed a 'watch' force that was tasked with patrolling the Scottish Highlands. Made up of soldiers from six independent companies or Highland clans, this group was formed amidst several rebellions and uprisings. Ultimately, their job was to maintain order and enforce government authority.”

© Getty Princess Kate held hands with Prince Louis as they attended the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church

The soldiers were instructed to wear a distinct tartan featuring rich greens, dark blue, and black striping. Over time, this pattern became known as the Black Watch tartan. "The Black Watch tartan is considered an 'open tartan', which means that it's acceptable for anyone to wear it - regardless of clan affiliation. Although it was originally associated with the Black Watch regiment and its members, the tartan has evolved to become a universal symbol of bravery and tradition," explains Anniina.

In many ways, Kate's decision to incorporate this tartan into her Christmas Day outfit was deeply symbolic. The Black Watch’s historical ties to bravery and resilience mirrored her own personal journey. The Black Watch tartan’s storied history adds layers to Kate’s sartorial choice. Also referred to as ‘government tartan,’ it has been worn for over 300 years and remains a emblem of honour, unity, and resilience.

© Shutterstock Princess Kate joined Prince William, Queen Camilla and King Charles on Christmas Day

Over the years, it has become a favourite of designers and royals alike, gracing everything from kilts to shawls and formalwear. Anniina explains further, “Black Watch tartan is a huge hit at formal events like weddings - particularly if you have Scottish roots. In fact, members of the bridal party and wedding guests alike will often incorporate some form of tartan into their ensembles."

By pairing her emerald coat with the Black Watch tartan, Kate celebrated the season with a nod to tradition, history, and personal resilience. For royal fashion fans, her choice symbolised the strength to honour the past while looking toward the future with grace and bravery. Truly, a royal masterpiece in every sense.