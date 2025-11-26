Rosie Huntington-Whiteley just wore an unlikely colour combination and £7k earrings

Whenever Rosie Huntington Whiteley steps out, we're guaranteed to receive a masterclass in It-girl-coded classy dressing.

The model is one of the globe's ultimate fashion muses, whose style epitomises contemporary elegance. In her latest look, Jason Statham's wife stepped out in London for an event at Claridge's, and her coat is our favourite of the season so far.

She stepped out for the luxury department store's annual Christmas tree unveiling, which this year was created in partnership with Burberry. She stunned in a yellow checkered outfit, layered with a longline leather trench coat in the chicest burgundy colourway, featuring chunky lapels and a flattering belted waist.

© GC Images Rosie Huntington-Whiteley perfected pattern clashing for winter 2025

The yellow and red combination is an unusual one for the fashion icon, who often opts for a minimalistic palette, but she proved how to style a statement outfit yet still look effortlessly chic.

Whilst yellows had their moment over the summer months, burgundy is the colour of the season right now. Fashion's favourite alternative to black this autumn/winter, the deep hue is a failsafe, elevated, luxurious tone.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur Yellow and red might be our new favourite bizarre colour combination

She elevated her look with a pair of statement earrings - the 'Tiffany HardWear extra large link earrings in yellow gold' by Tiffany & Co, which retail for £6,975. The brand explains that the style is: "Inspired by a quintessential bracelet from 1962 found in the House’s archives, HardWear embodies enduring resilience and uninhibited spirit." Rosie was announced as a global ambassador for the jewellery house in June 2023.

Rosie is the latest It-girl to suggest we're moving away from minimalism and embracing patterns galore from now on.

Dazzling prints have long captivated the hearts of fashion pioneers across the globe - and there is no sign of this ever changing.

H! Fashion's Fashion Features Editor and trend expert Tania Leslau spoke on the history of the pattern-clashing trend explaining: "Emilio Pucci is famed for the Marmo print, a swirling kaleidoscope of colour that exudes carefree glamour. Dolce & Gabbana’s romantic rose and zesty lemon motifs evoke the lush gardens and orchards of Sicily, infusing outfits with Mediterranean charm. Erdem consistently reimagines florals with a painterly softness, ideal for feminine summer dressing. Roberto Cavalli’s signature animal prints offer a fierce, sultry edge. Versace takes a different route to opulence with oceanic prints, starfish, sirens and coral, bringing beachside luxury to life. Meanwhile, Etro’s bohemian paisley designs carry a sense of wanderlust, their intricate details primed for sun-drenched escapes."