Jackie Apostel honours Cruz Beckham in VB-approved cropped t-shirt

It's a well-known fact that the Beckhams are prolific in publicly expressing their affection for each other. Whether that's stepping out at Victoria's hot-ticketed Paris Fashion Week shows, sharing Instagram stories celebrating each other's achievements, or wearing clothing that shows love in the most fashionable way possible.

As an honorary member of the iconic family, thanks to her relationship with David and VB's youngest son Cruz Beckham, Jackie Apostel has followed in her boyfriend's fashionable mother's footsteps and worn a slogan tee in honour of her partner.

She shared an image in a wholesome Instagram dump with her 191k followers with the caption: "how very lucky am I to work and hang and exist and live life with the best sweetest most talented people ever :)"

In one of the images, she's cosied up to her beau, wearing a pair of low-rise trousers, a black leather jacket and the pièce de résistance - a cropped black slogan tee that read: 'I came for Cruz Beckham'.

© @jackieapostel Jackie posed with Cruz Bekcham wearing a slogan tee that honoured her boyfriend

We know that Victoria's favourite fashion hack is to release a T-shirt and print one of her most iconic quotes on it. Following on from the "Fashion Stole My Smile" and "Smiling On The Inside" tops in her collection, she designed a "My Dad Had A Rolls Royce" piece after the segment from David's Netflix documentary, Beckham, went viral.

© CYRIL PECQUENARD/SIPA/Shutterstock Harper Beckham also wore a £23 'Life is Better Blonde' slogan tee last winter

The slogan tee trend has been a cool-girl favourite since the 2000s - a Y2K classic if you like. And like many looks from that era, has made its way back around to the top of the trend cycle. "In 2025, the trend feels freshly potent," says H! Fashion's Tania Leslau. "From Loewe’s 'I Told Ya' tees, catapulted into the spotlight by Challengers stars Zendaya and Josh O’Connor, to Olivia Rodrigo’s lyric-laced ensembles and Sabrina Carpenter’s Coachella moment in a 'Jesus Was A Carpenter' top, the slogan tee is having a pop culture renaissance. In an era of caution, it’s a rare space to speak freely - without always being taken seriously."